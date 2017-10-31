 »   »   » BB 11: After Hansika, Kriti Kharbanda Lashes Out At Hina Khan For Insulting South Film Actresses!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan has been hitting headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, Hina insulted South film industry and called the actresses "bulging"!

This comment didn't go well with a few actresses. Hansika Motwani lashed out at Hina for her "bulging" comment and even actress Kushboo reacted. Now, Kriti Kharbanda, who has done movies down South and will currently be seen in Bollywood film, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, has lashed out at Hina Khan for her comment.

Kriti Had Great Respect For Hina! Kriti was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I had great respect for Hina Khan before that. She is a very big name on television. That is not how you talk about people. You can look at me, I have been an actress down south (and I am not bulgy)." Kriti Lashes Out At Hina Khan "There is no need to (say such things on national television). It's rather unfortunate that an actor is talking like that, and an actor of that caliber, that too." Kriti Says . . . She further added, "I am very angry. That's not how you talk about an industry. It's all about characters you play. I am sorry I am going to say this out loud, if someone asked her to put on weight, they probably needed it for the character." Kriti Wants To Slap Hina For Her Comment! "What do you mean 'bulging, bulging' do thappad khayegi udhar hi (she will slapped then and there itself from me)." Hina's Comment Hasn't Gone With Many Actresses! Well, Hina Khan's comment has really irked many actresses. It has to be seen if other actresses too, react the same!

What do you think - did Hina Khan make a mistake by making such a comment or do you think it was just her perception? Hit the comment box to share your views.