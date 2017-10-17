 »   »   » BB 11: Akash Goes Crazy Post Nomination; Luxury Budget Task Tests Tolerance Level Of Housemates

The viewers have already witnessed a lot of fights inside the Bigg Boss 11 house since the beginning. But, still it's not over as lot of drama is in store! We recently revealed about the third week's nomination. Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Sapna Chaudhary, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated for the third week's eviction.

Post nomination, Akash goes crazy. He creates havoc inside the Bigg Boss house. Akash is upset with Vikas Gupta for nominating him for eviction. Read on to know more...