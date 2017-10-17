 »   »   » BB 11: Akash Goes Crazy Post Nomination; Luxury Budget Task Tests Tolerance Level Of Housemates

The viewers have already witnessed a lot of fights inside the Bigg Boss 11 house since the beginning. But, still it's not over as lot of drama is in store! We recently revealed about the third week's nomination. Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Sapna Chaudhary, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated for the third week's eviction.
Post nomination, Akash goes crazy. He creates havoc inside the Bigg Boss house. Akash is upset with Vikas Gupta for nominating him for eviction. Read on to know more...
Akash Calls Vikas Kaamchor
Akash plans to take revenge on Vikas and calls him lazy (Kaamchor). He creates a scene in the house, which shocks the housemates.
Akash & Puneesh
Not just Akash, even Puneesh is upset with Vikas. When Benafsha accuses Akash of acting weird and creating havoc with his mad antics, Puneesh supports Akash. Puneesh to gets involved in the scuffle.
Luxury Budget Task
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announces this week's luxury budget task, "Jo mudd udd gaya". The housemates here are tested for their tolerance level.
Two Teams
As per the task, the housemates are divided into two teams - team Puneesh and team Vikas. The garden area is turned into battle ground.
One team has to stand on a deck, while the other team has to compel them to move away from their place.
Akash, Puneesh & Luv Vent Out Their Anger
Vikas, Benafsha, Hina and Mehjabeen are seen on the deck, while Akash, Puneesh and Luv vent out their frustration of nomination on Vikas and Benafsha.
Vikas & Benafsha Injured
The other team uses water, foam and what not to make other team member move away from the deck. During the task, Vikas and Benafsha get injured.