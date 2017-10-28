 »   »   » BB 11: Alka Yagnik Watches Bigg Boss For Hina Khan; But Is Disappointed With Hina’s Behaviour!

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show is not only liked and followed by the commoners, it is also watched by celebrities. Of late, we have seen a few celebrities supporting a few contestants as well.

Singer Alka Yagnik, too, manages to watch the reality show. Alka has a connection with Hina. It has to be recalled that Alka has playbacked for Hina's debut television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. So, Alka says that she decided to watch Bigg Boss only for Hina! Read on . . .

What Alka Feels About The Reality Show, Bigg Boss? Alka was quoted by IE as saying, "It is a very interesting show and really entertaining. I try to take out time to watch the episodes. The format of Bigg Boss gets the true human nature out. One might pretend for a while but then in the long run, you have to show your true side." Why She Watches Bigg Boss 11? Alka says, "Since I knew Hina, and have been part of her first show, I decided to watch the Bigg Boss only for her." Why Alka Was Disappointed With Hina? "I really wanted to see how she is performing and was really disappointed to see her behaviour. She has a very entitled attitude and I really didn't enjoy it. May be it's the stressful scenarios and I am waiting to witness more from her." Who She Likes On The Show? When asked who she liked on the show, Alka was quoted by IE as saying, "I really enjoy watching Hiten and Vikas. While Hiten is a mature individual who doesn't get into unnecessary fights and controversy, Vikas has shown great strength." Alka Adds . . . "He has been attacked on personal grounds but he fought it really bravely. He is a smart player and can go really long in the show. He hasn't really teamed up and has been playing an individual game, which is quite commendable."

It has to be recalled that Alka was recently seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai during Kriti and Nakh's sangeet ceremony.

Well, coming back to Bigg Boss, Hina Khan has been receiving a lot of negative comments for her behaviour. We hope she changes her attitude soon!