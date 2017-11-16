 »   »   » BB 11: Another Shocking TWIST! 3 WILD CARD Entries To Enter The Secret Room!

Bigg Boss makers never fail to surprise the audiences. We recently reported that this week's elimination will have a twist. As we revealed, Hina Khan will be sent to the secret room, from where she can keep a watch on the other contestants.

Now, there are reports that three wild card entries will join Hina Khan in the secret room.

3 Commoners To Join Hina Khan In The Secret Room! According to Bollywoodlife report, Hina will be sent inside a room, where there are already three people! The makers seemed to have roped in three commoners. Zoya & Natalia It is said that, one contestant is model-actor and other contestant is hot like Lucinda Nicholas. There were reports that Zoya Afroz and Natalia Kayy might enter the show. We assume that one of them might enter the show. Sahila Chaddha There were rumours that Sahila Chaddha might enter the show. If you are following Pratyusha Banerjee's suicide case, might remember Sahila. (Sahila is Pratyusha's BF, Rahul Raj Singh's sister. She is married to actor Nimai Bali.) Is Sahila Chaddha Entering The Show? Sahila has denied doing the reality show. She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "No, this is not true. I have been offered Bigg Boss quite a few times but I am not doing the show. Maybe I will take up a show next year."

