 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: BAD NEWS For DivYank Fans! Divya Agarwal BREAKS UP With Priyank Sharma!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Priyank Sharma is hitting the headlines these days, especially regarding his relationship with Divya Agarwal. Priyank has been confusing his girlfriend Divya!

Earlier, there were reports that Divya parted ways with Priyank because of Vikas Gupta. But, Divya rubbished the rumours. Later, she got upset with Priyank that he didn't take her name on the show and his friends in the house knew about his ex-girlfriend, who is in the US.

Priyank Accepts That He Has Connection With Divya! Priyank clarified that Nikita is just his friend, and he has a connection with Divya! Divya was relieved after he acknowledged their relationship, but she continued to have a few confusions! Divya Upset With Priyank Divya seemed extremely upset with Priyank's behaviour in the house, especially after watching the episode on November 9. She says that she feels cheated and she wants to end it right now! Divya Says… She was quoted IB Times as saying, "What do you expect from a relationship? What is a connection? When I saw the clip 'Priyank and his girlfriends' on Voot, the title itself gave me jitters. Reading that 'Priyank has so many girlfriends' made me feel awkward, I felt 'ya right, I am one of them, great!'" Benafsha & Priyank She further added, "Firstly, why did Benafsha say 'Forget about it, it will be bad for both of us'. In the previous episode Hina clearly said that Priyank's 'Jaan' is in USA and now suddenly Priyanka and Benafsha are attracted towards each other." Ben & Priyank’s Conversation! "Secondly, Priyank said 'I won't have any problems outside but Benaf will.' - I mean, Wow! Is he taking me for granted? He won't have problems seriously?" Divya Feels Priyank Did Nothing Exclusive For Her! She added that Priyank had done the exact same things (waking Ben up, kissing her.) with her in Splitsvilla that he did with Ben. After watching this, she feels she looks like a fool as Priyank did nothing exclusive for her. Priyank Is Confusing Divya! Divya feels Priyank is confusing her and she doesn't know what to call her relationship with him. She added, "I want to be with a person who can own up in front of the world and say that 'Divya is my girlfriend', and not like Priyank who's just going around in circles and confusing everyone." Divya Wants To Listen Her Name From Priyank! "I crave to listen my name or something about me from his mouth. My parents are watching this show everyday and when I tried defending they gave me an example of Vikas Gupta and Hiten - how are they behaving with girls, nobody's being touchy or cozy." Priyank & Ben "This reminds me of the clip I saw on Voot where Priyank was sitting bare bodied and Benaf was running her fingers on him. Who does that? I wouldn't do that to my friend? A couple does such things, c'mon!" Ben’s BF "Varun (Ben's boyfriend) still might be waiting to speak to Benaf but I am not bothered anymore. I am tired of defending and I give up." Priyank Showed His True Colour! She adds that her Instagram posts are to revive the feeling and the time that she spent with Priyank. But after watching all these, she feels the Priyank she fell in love with was different. She adds that she is glad that he chose Bigg Boss, as she got to see his true colour. Divya Feels Cheated She concluded by saying, "Priyank is a nice guy and a lovely person to be with but I cannot adjust with such a person anymore. I cannot see myself getting hurt anymore. After today's episode, I am fed up. I am a little orthodox but this is not fair. I feel cheated and I would like to end this right now." Divya & Priyank There were reports that Divya and Priyank were never really into a strong relationship. It was said that Divya had strong feelings for Priyank, but he didn't show reciprocate it.

What do you think - is Priyank using the same strategy that he used on Splitsvilla to win Bigg Boss? Or did Divya misunderstand Priyank's feeling for her? Hit the comment box to share your views...

