 »   »   » BB 11’s Bandgi Kalra’s BF Dennis Nagpal Upset With Her; Says They Were Planning To Get Married Soon!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not only creating headlines inside the house, but also outside the world they are creating a lot of noise! We had recently reported about the Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's blossoming love!

We had also reported that Puneesh is married but is separated from his wife. On the other hand, Bandgi has a boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal outside the Bigg Boss house. Read on . . .

Bandgi & Puneesh It was said that Bandgi and Puneesh are faking their love. Even evicted contestant, Shivani Durga had said that their love is just for cameras - a strategy to be in limelight. Dennis Removes All Pictures With Bandgi On Instagram! But Bandgi and Puneesh got closer with each passing day, which didn't go well with Dennis. He recently took to Instagram and wrote, "I have removed all pictures with @bandgikalra. Please don't ask why I don't have pictures if we were dating. P.S: She never deserved me." Dennis Shocked With Bandgi’s Act In an interview to TOI, Dennis was quoted as saying, "I was shocked by Bandagi's act when I realized what she was doing." Dennis Is Sure That Puneesh & Bandgi Are Not Faking Their Love! "Initially, I had an idea of how the two probably were faking their relationship to stay in the game but after following the show intensively and seeing their talks, I am sure they aren't faking anymore." Dennis Adds . . . "Vikas Gupta, too, had tried putting sense into Bandagi's mind. He was conscious of her image, I could see that but she just didn't want to listen. It clearly shows that she has fallen for Puneesh." Puneesh Manipulating Bandgi! He further added, "I know what is the reality. I could see Puneesh manipulating Bandagi initially. If you are faking a relationship for the game, then you definitely won't do things after they go off to bed." Dennis Is Upset With Bandgi! "But these two were seen talking and exchanging love notes after everybody went off to sleep. What do you want me to do about it now?! If I am seeing a girl whom I know is in a relationship outside, I won't fall for her in a week." Dennis & Bandgi Were Planning To Get Married Soon! Dennis also revealed that his family likes her and they were planning to get married soon. They have been dating for 8 months and very serious about each other. Dennis’ Dad Was In Awe Of Bandgi "My dad had met her and was in awe of her because she is well-learned, smart and mature. Initially, my family was hesitant to let Bandagi participate in BB but I stood by her." “Befriending Is Fine But Getting Touchy Is Not Done” "She started developing a soft corner for Puneesh and he, too, was seen pampering her. She should have thought once about us. Befriending is fine but getting touchy is not done."

Dennis says, "I wanted to sort out things with her. But after their conversation, in one of the recent episodes, where she was talking about how she wants to save herself from me to be with Puneesh, with him supporting her and talking ill about me, I just don't want her back. I am done with this relationship."

He further added that he is not ready to give her a chance as he has had enough! Dennis seemed so much annoyed that he said that he do not need any explanation and do not want to enter the house to ask her what the matter is!

Dennis was upset when Bandgi's parents didn't bother to talk to him when he broke up with her. He said, "In fact, I read it somewhere that they have denied our relationship. I was shocked. They have called my relationship with Bandagi as a rumour. But I was in touch with her younger brother who is in his teens right now."

Recently, Priyank met Dennis when the former was out of the Bigg Boss house. It has to be seen whether he tells Bandgi about Dennis that he has broken up with her or not!