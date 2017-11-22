 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Apologises To Shilpa; Says Hiten Is Her ‘Absolute Favourite’!

Recently, Benafsha Soonawala was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Ever since her eviction, she has been clarifying regarding her relationship with Priyank Sharma.

Well, looks like Ben has got to know the reality of her housemates, unfortunately after leaving the Bigg Boss house. She took to Instagram and shared a few adorable messages for her ex-housemates, Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani. Also read what Ben has to say about Hina (as Ben was in Hina's team)...

Ben Apologises To Shilpa Sharing a collage, Ben apologises to Shilpa for not understanding her. She wrote, "Thanks for looking out for me and sorry for not understanding you. Bilkul sahi pakde hai😉." Ben Writes… "I wish I could take back the last week of my bigg boss when I said so much to you. I'm so sorry Shilpa Ma. Stay strong, like you have always been. I love you." Ben’s Absolute Favourite Is Hiten! Sharing an adorable picture of hers and Hiten's, Ben wrote, "Favourite. Absolute favourite. This was us everytime we spoke. Love you hitu! #benten." Ben Didn’t Get Friendly Vibe From Hina! In the house, Benafsha felt that her friends are not being supportive of her. In an interview to an entertainment portal, Ben said, "A day before leaving, I told Vikas that I don't feel that friendly vibe from Hina." Ben Adds… "And even if I remain friends with her, she is capable of saying something about me and damn right she did. I genuinely liked her earlier, but you know you can't just for the sake of putting up a strong opinion or commenting on something you can't do that like what she does." Shilpa Seems Like A Good Person She further added, "By the looks of it I feel Shilpa seems like a good person and even Salman says good things about her during the Weekend Ka Vaar special." Ben Feels Stupid As She Didn’t Interact With Shilpa! "I feel kinda foolish and stupid to not have interacted much with Shilpa and all. Even Arshi, with her I have a different equation. We've never hated each other, and we've never fought with each other. We have not been the closest friends but we have a cordial relationship."

BB 11: Shilpa's Brother Feels Hina Khan Is Most Unfair; Bhabhi Ji... Actress Shubhangi Supports Vikas!