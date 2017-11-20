 »   »   » BB 11: Ben Says Her Closeness With Priyank Was A BIG JOKE; Adds Hina Is NOT A Strong-headed Person!

Bigg Boss 11 : Benafsha calls Priyank Sharma BROTHER after EVICTION, SHOCKING!!! | FilmiBeat

Recently, Benafsha Soonawala was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. It was not surprising as the fans wanted Benafsha to leave the house. The host of the show, Salman Khan had always warned the MTV VJ that she was not seen on cameras.

Recently she started hitting the headlines because of her fight with Akash Dadlani (due to which she got nominated). Also, her closeness with her friend, Priyank Sharma grabbed eyeballs. Here's what Ben has to say about her relationship with Priyank (in the house)...

Benafsha & Priyank’s Closeness Was A BIG JOKE! "My relationship with Priyank was very pure and real and it was only friendship. All the footages that you guys saw where I told him to accept his feelings and that he loved me, were just big fat jokes between us. It was merely to irritate him." Ben Adds… "I would smack his head later and tell him it was all for fun. I know it all looked wrong but trust me it was only a joke. In a house like Bigg Boss, if you have a friend, who you can trust with all your heart, you form a special connect but that doesn't mean it's love." Varun Trusted Ben Varun was the only person who trusted her and waited for her to come out of the Bigg Boss house to clarify things. To this, Ben says, "He is my only man and I am so proud that he kept his trust on me." Ben & Varun "Varun was confident about me for he knows what kind of a person I am. If I was looking out for love in the show, why would I have been vocal about my relationship with Varun outside?" ‘People Sadly Don’t Get My Sense Of Humour’ "People sadly don't get my sense of humour and it just got bad. I regret being so naive and I understand that I should have been careful. I did not know it would all get projected so negatively." 'It Was A Healthy Friendly Drama' "It was a healthy friendly drama between buddies and people just took it to a different level. It's really sad whatever has happened and I hope things get cleared out soon." Ben Will Talk To Divya To Clarify Things… After watching Ben's closeness towards Priyank, Divya announced her break-up. Benafsha wants to talk to Divya about the same. She further added, "But apart from me, she is worried about other things too. At the moment, I am really disappointed with humanity for they disregarded a friendly bond." Smart & Dumb Player In The BB 11 House In an interview to India.com, Benafsha said that the smartest player in the house is Vikas Gupta, adds that he is manipulative as well. The dumb player as of now is Luv Tyagi. Hina Is Not Strong-headed Like Others! She was quoted by Firstpost as saying, "Hina is losing her grip because she is getting frustrated due to many reasons. She is unhappy and she is not strong-headed like the others."She feels Shilpa, Hiten Tejwani and Vikas are strong contestants. Ben Feels She Should Have Listened To Her Mother! Benfsha also wrote on Instagram, "Handling all the sweet love and hate with only pyaar pyaar pyaar, totes ben style! Mumma told me control your dark and absolutely weird sense of humour, you can't joke about everything. Should've listened to her. Or not 😜 Bring it on fellas!!! #kyunthakreleho #ayeeeeeee."

