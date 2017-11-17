 »   »   » BB 11: Captaincy Task & Pool Masti! Hina, Arshi & Other Ladies Of The House To Turn Up The Heat!

In the upcoming episodes, apart from some serious task, Bigg Boss 11 contestants will have some fun. The makers have finally decided to make use of the pool and we will get to see some 'pool masti' on the show!

The ladies of the house, Benafsha Soonawala, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Bandgi Kalra, especially will be seen turning up the heat with their swimming costumes!

Pool Masti In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will be seen chilling in swimming pool. According to the promo, the ladies look hot in their swimming costumes! Bandgi-Puneesh Bandgi, Puneesh, Priyank and Akash are seen jumping together into the pool. Well, now that we have seen so much, can we expect Bandgi and Puneesh's pool romance? Priyank & Benafsha In the promo, Benafsha is seen closer to Priyank in the pool as well! Is something cooking between them or Benfasha is trying to save herself with her strategy (by getting closer to Priyank)? Bigg Boss Captaincy Task Coming to the serious part of the game, the captaincy task - all the three (Bandgi, Puneesh and Luv) are given bowls filled with liquid. The one whose bowl is full till the end becomes the captain. If we are to go by the promo, water from Puneesh's bowl spills off! Who Will Become The Captain? Well, we don't want to see any of these three contestants as captain! Puneesh, who was captain before, was declared as worst captain (as house was not clean and he was the worst sanchalak), Bandgi always listens to Puneesh, and Luv can't make decisions. How we wish Vikas had not crushed Hiten's plank! The New Captain Is… According to The Khabri, Bandgi is declared as the new captain of the task, and Shilpa, Luv and Akash are sent to Kalkothri!

