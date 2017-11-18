 »   »   » BB 11: Deepika Padukone & Sunny Leone On The Show; Hina Khan NOT To Be Sent To The Secret Room!

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. This week was interesting with a few fights, gossips, masti and tasks. We saw Benfasha getting closer to Priyank, Bandgi and Puneesh getting intimate, pool party, luxury budget and captaincy task.

Now, get ready for some damakedaar episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Here's what you can expect in the weekend episodes...

Deepika Padukone & Sunny Leone On Bigg Boss 11 Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone, who is also an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, will be visiting the sets to promote their films, Padmavati and Tera Intezaar, respectively. Deepika Padukone To Promote Padmavati On BB 11 If we are to go by the promo, Deepika might perform for ‘Angreji beat' song from the film, Cocktail. This is not the first time that Deepika has been on the show. She had also promoted her earlier films on the reality show. Sunny Leone On Bigg Boss 11 Sunny Leone too had been in the house previous. Apart from being a contestant in Bigg Boss 5, she had also been on the sets of the show to give tasks to the contestants. Sunny's Favourite Contestant It has to be recalled that Sunny was the first to reveal that her friend, Vikas Gupta, will participate on the show. Her favourite contestant is also Vikas Gupta. Sunny & Arbaaz To Promote Tera Intezaar On BB 11 Sunny will be accompanied by her Tera Intezaar co-actor, Arbaaz Khan. Sunny will also be seen interacting with the contestants. She adds that she is excited to meet Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 11 Latest Elimination Coming back to the serious part of the show, which is elimination. It was said that there would be no elimination, but Hina Khan will be sent to the secret room. Hina Will NOT Be Sent To The Secret Room! But, according to India-Forum report, Hina will not be sent to the secret room and either Benafsha Soonawala or Sapna Choudhary will be eliminated. It is also said that there is no secret room this season! Shilpa Shinde-Akash Dadlani Also, there will be a major fight between Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde. Puneesh Sharma will also be seen joining them. Puneesh will be questioning Shilpa as to how shilpa became friends with Vikas Gupta, whom she hated to the core!

