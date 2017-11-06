 »   »   » BB 11: Dhinchak Pooja Says Hiten, Hina, Shilpa & Priyank PRETEND To Be Sweet; Doesn’t Know Om Swami!

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Dhinchak Pooja was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. It was quite surprising as it was earlier said that Sabyasachi Satpathy was going to be eliminated.
Pooja Jain, no doubt, entertained the audiences and Salman as well, with her funny songs, but she couldn't mingle with the housemates much. Also, she was not involved in any fights or controversies. Although they tried to create one, by linking her with Luv Tyagi, nothing went beyond that! Post elimination, here's what Pooja has to say...
Salman Khan Is Humble!
It has to be recalled that Pooja was eager to meet Salman Khan and her dream came true. In an interview to HT, she said, "He is a wonderful person, who is humble even after being a star."
Dhinchak Pooja Feels Salman Looked Cute When He Sang Her Songs!
She further added, "He looked cute every time he sang my songs. From his expression it was clear that he enjoyed singing them, and I will cherish these moments all my life."
Dhinchak Pooja’s Friends In Bigg Boss House
Pooja adds that she made good friends in the house; Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan. She even added that Akash Dadlani was good to her.
Dhinchak Pooja’s Bigg Boss Journey
She said, "I enjoyed my stay in Bigg Boss house. People inside the house are playing games to win the show. I also wanted to win it but I didn't want to play any game."
Dhinchak Pooja’s Bigg Boss Experience Was Fun
"I was there for experience and fun. And I think I got eliminated because the audience didn't like me as I didn't interact much with everyone."
Hina, Hiten Shilpa & Priyank Are Masters Of The Game!
In an interview to IE, Pooja said, "There are some contestants who really try to be sweet on the face but they are quite a player. People Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma are masters of the game."
Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani & Hina Khan
She further added, "They understand what content will work and act accordingly." She feels that Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan might make it to the finale!
Om Swami Composed Dhinchak Pooja’s Song!
It has to be recalled that ex-Bigg Boss contestant Om Swami had claimed that Pooja is his huge fan and he had composed Pooja's debut single ‘Selfie maine leli aaj'!