 »   »   » BB 11: Dhinchak Pooja Says Hiten, Hina, Shilpa & Priyank PRETEND To Be Sweet; Doesn’t Know Om Swami!

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Dhinchak Pooja was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. It was quite surprising as it was earlier said that Sabyasachi Satpathy was going to be eliminated.

Pooja Jain, no doubt, entertained the audiences and Salman as well, with her funny songs, but she couldn't mingle with the housemates much. Also, she was not involved in any fights or controversies. Although they tried to create one, by linking her with Luv Tyagi, nothing went beyond that! Post elimination, here's what Pooja has to say...