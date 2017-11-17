 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Extra Dose: What’s Going On? Bandgi-Puneesh & Benafsha-Priyank Seem INSEPARABLE!

Bigg Boss 11 : Bandgi Kalra SITTING on Puneesh Sharma's LAP | FilmiBeat

Looks like the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 house have come prepared. They know what works for them and how they can stay safe in the house (without getting eliminated). While others are playing clean, people are pointing fingers at the two couples in the BB house. We have already seen Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma getting intimate, but what's with Benafsha Soonawala and Priyank Sharma?

Both Priyank and Ben claim that they are friends, but the way they seen on television and the videos (Voot), it looks like there they are more than friends. We recently reported as to how Ben and Priyank slept on the same bed, while Vikas and Hina lashed out at them.

BB Unseen! Ben & Bandgi’s Conversation In an unseen video, Bandgi is seen telling as to how wrong it was for Ben and Priyank to sleep on a same bed (look who is talking!)! Ben also clarifies on camera that she and Priyank are friends and they didn't do anything wrong. She even asks Bigg Boss to chop off the scene! BB Unseen! Shilpa & Arshi In an unseen video on Voot, Shilpa and Arshi are seen discussing about Bandgi-Puneesh and Benafsha-Priyank's relationships. Shilpa says, "Bandgi is not a kid. They are in a relationship, but what about Ben and Priyank, they say they are friend, but what kind friendship is this?" Both Arshi and Shilpa feel that Benafsha-Priyank are more than friends. BB Extra Dose: Priyank & Benafsha In the Bigg Boss extra dose vide, Priyank, Sapna and Ben are seen discussing about the performance in the BB Dino Park. Ben is seen taking out her frustrations, while Sapna agrees to her. Priyank Calls Ben ‘Hotty’ Ben is baffled by the way Luv performed BB Dino Park task. Priyank watches Ben angry and he calls her 'Hotty, My Girl' to cool her down! Ben & Priyank Get Closer! Priyank asks Ben not stress too much and they get closer! Well, watching these two, we doubt if these two are just friends! What say guys? Puneesh & Bandgi Meanwhile, Puneesh and Bandgi are seen chatting in the garden area. She tells Puneesh that he is not worth her love, and he agrees and tells her that she likes him that way! Bandgi Bandgi tells him that from now on she won't talk to him and even won't love him. She adds that she is serious about it. Puneesh Compliments Bandgi Puneesh compliments her! He asks her that if she looks beautiful (in black dress), she can do anything? He then calls Bandgi to sit closer to him, Bandgi obliges. He asks her to get even more closer. Puneesh & Bandgi He tells her that he had lots of fun today (maybe he is talking about the BB Dino Park task). He adds that he never had so much fun, while Bandgi says that they will have more fun in the coming days! Will Salman Warn Ben & Priyank? In spite of Salman Khan warning Bandgi and Puneesh, they are inseparable. It has to be seen what Salman tells Ben and Priyank in the weekend episodes.

What do you think - is Ben getting closer to Priyank to save herself from elimination? Hit the comment box to share your views...

