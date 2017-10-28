 »   »   » BB 11: FIR Against Priyank Sharma & Sapna Choudhary For Bringing Up Arshi Khan’s Past Scandals!

Priyank Sharma, who was out of the Bigg Boss 11 house for about 10-15 days, is back with a bang! It has to be recalled that Priyank was out as he got physically violent with Akash Dadlani. But, the makers gave him another chance, thanks to his fans!
While a few contestants, like Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawala and Vikas Gupta, were happy with his re-entry, there were a few others who didn't like the maker's move! Fans too, are extremely happy with his re-entry! But let us tell you that Priyank has got himself into trouble yet again!
Priyank-Sapna
If you recall, in yesterday's episode, during a fight between Sapna Choudhary and Arshi Khan, Priyank asked Sapna to just say "Pune-Goa" to irk Arshi. And, Sapna did so! The impact of this was evident on Arshi as she was in tears.
Arshi Worried!
Arshi went to Priyank and even asked as to what he said to Sapna about "Pune-Goa" as it is a legal issue and she is not allowed to talk about it, but he didn't say anything.
FIR Against Priyank Sharma & Sapna Choudhary
According to IE report, Arshi's publicist has issued a statement, which reads, "Filing FIR/criminal complaint against Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Colors, Endemol, today under various IPC provisions concerning the dignity of a woman in legally privileged and protected cases."
The Statement Further Said . . .
"Colors and Endemol are accused/guilty of permitting telecast of legally privileged/protected and subjudice court matters including the right to prevent or avoid self-incrimination by accused or victim woman and using it for TRP and financial gain. Flynn Remedios."
Arshi’s Past Scandals
If you are wondering what Arshi's past scandals are then here it is . . . Apparently, Arshi was reported to be involved in a sex racket in Pune and a prostitution racket in Goa!
Bigg Boss
It has to be recalled that Bigg Boss does not allow contestants who have legal cases to participate on the show. It has to be seen what measures the makers will take on this issue.
Dhinchak Pooja’s Rap
Meanwhile, on the show, Dhinchak Pooja wrote a special rap about the housemates. If Pooja succeeds in impressing Bigg Boss with the song, then they would win the luxury budget.
Luv Tyagi Is The New Captain!
On the other hand, Luv Tyagi beats Sapna Chaudhary in the captaincy task. After Hina, Luv becomes the next captain of the house.