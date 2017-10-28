 »   »   » BB 11: FIR Against Priyank Sharma & Sapna Choudhary For Bringing Up Arshi Khan’s Past Scandals!

Priyank Sharma, who was out of the Bigg Boss 11 house for about 10-15 days, is back with a bang! It has to be recalled that Priyank was out as he got physically violent with Akash Dadlani. But, the makers gave him another chance, thanks to his fans!

While a few contestants, like Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawala and Vikas Gupta, were happy with his re-entry, there were a few others who didn't like the maker's move! Fans too, are extremely happy with his re-entry! But let us tell you that Priyank has got himself into trouble yet again!