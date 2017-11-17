 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Full-On Masti! Priyank STRIPS In Front Of Hina & Sapna; Hina Beats Luv!

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 contestants played nomination task, where the friendship between the contestants was tested. In the task, the contestants had to sacrifice their favourite thing, to save their partners from nomination.

We saw Priyank and Akash getting bald to save Hiten and Bandgi, respectively. Vikas destroyed his jacket to save Shilpa from nomination. But no one came close to the big drama that Hina Khan did!! Hina had to destroy her soft toy, Pooh, to save Luv Tyagi from nomination. The 'nautanki' she did indeed grabbed attention, as she was trolled for 'Pooh's sacrifice'!

Unseen Undekha: Hina Khan’s Nautanki! In one of the Unseen Undekha videos on Voot, Hina, Priyank, Sapna and Luv were seen discussing about Pooh's sacrifice. Hina & Priyank Hina was upset and tells Priyank that he had hit her Pooh, a few times. It is then Priyank jokes and tells Hina that her Pooh is not dead, only its colour has been changed; it has become ‘neelkant'! Priyank Says… He further adds, "Mein takla hogaya, aur usko neela kardiya; koi mere liye bi itna aansu bahaya jab main takla ho raha tha (Pooh turned blue and she cried for it. Did anybody cry, when they shaved my head)?" Hina & Priyank’s Full-on Masti Hina jokingly cries and says, "Mera Pooh chala gaya" and takes off Priyank's shoes and bracelet and throws them by saying ‘Mera Pooh chala gaya' ! Hina and Luv throw Priyank's cap as well! Well, all these were happening in good humour! Priyank Strips In Front Of Hina & Sapna! Priyank is surprised as to what they are doing! Then Priyank himself takes off his shirt and gives it to Hina to throw that as well! He wraps himself with a blanket and takes his pants off! Hina Beats Luv Hina and Sapna are shocked and call Priyank ‘nanga takla'! Luv asks Priyank to wear his pant! Hina then jokingly beats Luv and tells him that because of him, she lost her Pooh. Sapna and Priyank too, join and beat Luv!

Well, it won't be wrong if we say that a few videos on Voot will surely make you laugh out loud!

