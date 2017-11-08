 »   »   » BB 11 Gets Dirtier! Akash Makes Nasty Comments On Benafsha; Her BF Issues An Open Threat To Akash!

During Bigg Boss 11's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had said that Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde's fight has taken over the house and others not seen at all. Looks like the housemates have taken Salman's words seriously as everyone in the house has started fighting for no reason!

In today's episode, Akash Dadlani was seen making dirty comments on Benafsha Soonawala. He calls her crazy and stinking. Ben was seen lashing out at Akash. Priyank Sharma was seen telling Hina that he heard Akash passed comments about Ben's private parts.

Akash Makes Nasty Comments On Ben Ben joins Priyank and Hina's conversation and tells them that Puneesh had told her about some nasty things that Akash told about her. Puneesh Loses His Cool Upon hearing this, Puneesh loses his cool and calls Ben a liar. He starts shouting and Priyank interferes. This creates a huge fight among them and everyone start shouting! Ben’s BF Varun Sood Reacts Ben's boyfriend, Varun Sood is irked with Akash's behaviour. He was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I feel bad that Benafsha only pulled his hair. She should have slapped him, maybe kicked him. But what Akash is not realising that Benafsha has so many people who love her outside." Varun Sood Says… "And they are very protective of her. So he should be careful and start thinking about the outside world, because I am assuring him that it will be hell for him after he comes out. He won't have a happy life after he comes out." Varun Is Glad That Priyank Stood For Ben He further added, "Every sane person would have reacted like Priyank did. And I am glad somebody stood up for her. Yes, she is a strong girl and can stand up for herself, but a statement like this is wrong and I think more people should have stood up for her." Varun Feels Salman Should Address This Issue "This was something that a lot of women go through in India. They go through eve teasing, so this something that should not be supported. And I feel that Salman should talk about this, and probably give Akash a piece of his mind." If Varun Was In The House, He Would Have Beaten Akash! When asked what he would have done if he was inside the house, Varun says, "I would have beaten him until he bled and said sorry to her. Even if it was some other girl, not only Benafsha, because I love her and everything, but because he said all of those things to a girl is wrong." Varun Adds… "And if people are calling this entertaining, then they have lost their mind. People who say Benafsha is not doing anything, I am glad, because if people find this entertaining, then I am happy that she is not entertaining." Varun Issues An Open Threat To Akash! Varun is so annoyed with Akash's nasty comment that he has issued an open threat to Akash. He was quoted as saying, "I'll make his life hell, both mentally and physically."

