 »   »   » BB 11: Akash Goes Bald; Puneesh-Bandgi Lock Themselves In Bathroom; Ben-Priyank Share A Bed & More…

In yesterday's episode, the nomination task continued. As we revealed earlier, Vikas Gupta destroyed his favourite 'lost boys' jacket to save Shilpa Shinde from nomination. Surprisingly, Vikas was also seen taking promise from Shilpa that they would work together after leaving the house.

After Vikas and Shilpa's patch-up, Hina, Benafsha and Akash were seen teasing and mocking them! Check out all the highlights of Bigg Boss 11 from the latest episode. Also, check out what's in store for the upcoming episode...

Bigg Boss Lashes Out At Hina & Luv! Bigg Boss lashed out the contestants for not following the rules. As we revealed earlier, Hina hides Luv's ‘Zero' tattoos with make-up and this doesn't go well with Bigg Boss. Because of this, Hina gets nominated for eviction. Puneesh & Bandgi Lock Themselves In A Bathroom! Despite Salman's warning, Bandgi and Puneesh continue their romance. Both of them get closer on the couch. Also, they were seen locking themselves in a bathroom! Bandgi-Puneesh Later, at night, Puneesh was seen saying, "jo hogaya so hogaya", " Ghar wale jhoote marne wale hai mujhe." Bandgi says, "Mujhe apnayenge hi nahi." Puneesh says he will accept her, while Bandgi tells him, "Bakwas nahi karo tum." Hiten-Akash Fight Hiten and Akash get into an argument. Hiten loses his cool after Akash tells Hiten that he is also faking and secretly enjoying all the attention! Hiten gets angry and tells Akash that he was a fool to save him by destroying his family picture to save such a person! Nomination Task – Bandgi Saves Puneesh After Shilpa, Puneesh is called to the phone booth. Puneesh too, gets saved as Bandgi keeps all her clothes (except a two pairs of clothes) and make-up in the store room. Shilpa Saves Arshi Shilpa destroys the tiger picture given by brother to save Arshi Khan. Shilpa adds that her brother will understand her situation! Akash Saves Bandgi To save Bandgi, Akash is asked to go bald! Initially, he refuses, but later Puneesh requests Akash to save Bandgi from nomination. After Priyank goes bald to save Hiten, Akash too, goes bald to save Bandgi. Hina Saves Luv Hina is asked to destroy her favourite soft toy. After a lot of rona-dhona, Hina destroys her soft toy. Shilpa and Arshi were seen mocking Hina and making fun of other contestant, who followed her (Hina). Arshi Khan Saves Vikas Gupta Arshi Khan was asked to sacrifice all her nighties to save Vikas. The latter felt Arshi wouldn't do it as she loves her nighties! Surprisingly, Arshi happily sacrificed all her nighties! Puneesh Refuses To Save Sapna Bigg Boss reveals Sapna that she will be saved only if Puneesh wears her salwar-kameez for two complete days (till Sunday). Sapna refuses to tell Punesh about it, but after housemates forced her to tell, she revealed it to them and Puneesh refused to do so! 3 Contestants Nominated Finally, three contestants who get nom inated for this week's eviction are Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawala and Sapna Choudhary. Ben feels that that she will definitely get evicted as other two contestants are quite strong, while Priyank tries to convince her. Priyank & Ben Share A Bed! Priyank and Benafsha were seen sharing a bed after the lights were turned off. Puneesh notices this and wakes up Hiten to show him the same! Later, Bandgi and Puneesh were seen holding hands and sleeping! Captaincy Task Bigg Boss announces captaincy task. Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma will be seen competing for becoming the next captain of the house.

(Images Source: Colors TV)