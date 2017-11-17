 »   »   » BB 11: Akash Upsets Shilpa; Luv Trolled For Not Playing His Game; Vikas Apologises To Hiten & More…

The relationship in the Bigg Boss 11 house is unpredictable - friends turn foes and vice-versa. During the luxury budget task that continued yesterday, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta got into an argument, also Akash Dadlani upsets Shilpa Shinde so much that she ends up crying!

It has to be recalled that after nomination task, Shilpa and Vikas buried their hatchet. This didn't go well with Akash and he started mocking Shilpa and Vikas. Later, he said that he was joking and his intention was not to hurt Shilpa, but Vikas!

Akash Humiliates Shilpa In yesterday's episode, Akash humiliated both Shilpa and Arshi. He first tells Shilpa that she made use of him and acted motherly to play her game. Akash Makes Shilpa Cry! He upsets Shilpa so much that she ended up crying near the wardrobe area. He doesn't stop there! He kept on following Shilpa and irritated her wherever she goes! Arshi Khan Then he went on to target Arshi, by saying that she flirts with married man (Hiten). Both Shilpa and Arshi get so much irritated that they tell him that instead of having a kid like him, it is better to be childless! Task Begins – Luv Hurts Vikas The task begins and Luv gets violent and tries to rush out of the door. During this, Vikas gets hurt, while the sanchalak, Hiten asks them to decide who is coming out! Vikas wants Puneesh to go while the latter (as Luv was getting violent) asks Vikas to let Luv go! Finally, Vikas lets Luv go! Hiten & Bandgi All the planks are crushed except Hiten and Bandgi's cards. Again, Luv, Vikas and Puneesh fight to go out. Finally, Vikas goes out, but says he wants both of them to become contenders of captaincy, so he is not crushing anybody's plank. Bigg Boss Interferes Even after Hiten asks Vikas to break his plank, he doesn't listen to him. Vikas says that he is ready to go to jail but doesn't want to crush anyone's plank! Bandgi cries and asks Vikas to do whatever they want (Bandgi doesn't want to sacrifice for the second time). Bigg Boss interferes and asks Vikas to decide and one of the planks as per the rule. Vikas Apologises To Hiten Finally, Vikas crushes Bandgi's plank and apologises to Hiten. He tells Hiten that he didn't want to crush his plank, but he had to do as he promised Puneesh. Captaincy Contenders After the task completion, Bigg Boss announces that Puneesh, Luv and Bandgi are the contenders for captaincy. Vikas’ Group Hina is already against Vikas, as he had crushed her card first. Now, Benafsha (Vikas' group) also goes against Vikas as she feels it was Vikas' plan to crush her card. Even Sapna is seen mocking Vikas. Luv Trolled! Luv gets trolled as he doesn't play his game! He doesn't take his own decision and keeps on asking suggestions from Hina (especially) and Priyank. Vikas and Shilpa call Luv, ‘Bail Buddi'. Puneesh and Akash are seen holding a skeleton and make it act like Vikas and Luv!

