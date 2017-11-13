 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Highlights: Double Eviction; Priyank Apologises To Arshi; Vikas Consoles Shilpa & More…

Recently, we saw Kapil Sharma was on Bigg Boss 11 sets to promote of film. He also interacted with the contestants, by giving them a fun task. But, yesterday's episode was more fun because many things happened in the house.

Apart from double eviction, Vidya Balan asked a few interesting questions from the housemates, and Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde accompanied her. Read on to know more...

Vidya Balan’s Bindass Bol BB Radio Vidya Balan was accompanied by Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, who asked a few tricky and funny questions! The first question was for Puneesh (we saw this coming!) Why Puneesh Loves Bandgi? Vikas asks Puneesh as to why he loves Bandgi so much? Puneesh answers says that she is the most beautiful person in the house and so he loves her! Does Bandgi Loves Puneesh? Bandgi is asked whether she loves Puneesh as much as he does. Bandgi takes some time and later shouts out, "Yes." Both Bandgi and Puneesh are seen blushing. Vidya's plays ‘Koi nahi hai kamre mein' song for them. Hina & Shilpa When Shilpa says that Hina takes a lot of time for doing her makeup, the latter takes a dig at Shilpa. She tells Shilpa that it's a part of her job to apply make-up and adds that Shilpa might not be used to it anymore (referring to her unemployment). Questions For Hina Were Interesting! Well, we loved the questions that were asked to Hina! She was asked if she is calculative in her real life as well, for which she answers, "Yes". She was asked whether strategy works in Bigg Boss, for which she tells, "Sometimes it works and at times it doesn't." Hina Khan Irked! Hina Khan was asked as to why she brings class in all her arguments? Upon hearing this, Hina fumes and Vidya seems clueless! Vidya played ‘Lucky Boy' song to her. Hiten Calls Arshi His ‘Sister’ Hiten is asked as to when he will say, "I love you," to Arshi, for which he answers, "never." He even calls Arshi his sister! Arshi is asked, ‘Kab Hiten ka pecha chodegi'. Arshi says that she is in love with Hiten and will never leave him (even after she leaves the house)! Sapna & Arshi Dance For ‘Naagin’ Song! Sapna is also asked a question, to which she answers rudely. Vidya plays, ‘Ek tara gharwali ek taraf baharwali' to Hiten, and for Sapna & Arshi, she dedicates ‘Naagin song. Sapna dances superbly to the song! Shilpa & Vikas Shilpa and Vikas are also asked questions. What's funny was the song Vidya dedicated to Vikas! She plays, ‘Mere Haal Pe Chhore Do' (an old song) to Vikas and we couldn't stop laughing! Entertainment Ki Raat Kids, Salman & Vidya Play ‘Bum Charades’! Salman and Vidya play a fun game with Entertainment Ki Raat's kids. Salman and Vidya play school kids and were asked to read the script. The kids named the film, ‘Tumhari Sulu, Hamari Sallu'! Also, they are seen playing Bum Charades, a funny version of Dumb Charades, which was funny. Sultani Akhada: Vikas Vs Priyank Salman calls Vikas and Priyank to Sultani Akhada. Vikas beats Salman in both the rounds. It was funny although Priyank goes to gym and maintains body he couldn't beat Vikas in the second round! Double Eviction First Mehajabi is asked to leave the house as she got less number of votes. Arshi gets emotional while bidding goodbye to her. Also, Salman surprises the housemates by announcing another eviction. Sabyasachi gets eliminated, while all the contestants get emotional. Priyank Apologises To Arshi After The Appy Fizz Caller's question for Priyank Sharma (which was regarding him disrespecting Arshi), he was seen apologising to Arshi Khan. Vikas Consoles Shilpa Shilpa is seen crying under the table, while Vikas is seen consoling her! He even tells Shilpa that he can't see her weak and salutes her for helping others! Have they become friends again? It has to be seen as to how long it will last!

Well, we must say that Shilpa and Vikas look good together! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...

