 »   »   » BB 11: Hina, Vikas & Others Nominated; Priyank Might Re-enter; Puneesh-Bandgi First Love Birds!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are playing their own game. Looks like the contestants have come well-prepared with the strategies to sustain inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

We had recently reported about Vikas Gupta escaping from the Bigg Boss house, post his fight with Hina Khan. We had also reported padosis' entry in the house. Read on to know about the nominations and other latest updates of Bigg Boss 11. . .

Second Week Nomination The second nominations happened yesterday (October 9). Bigg Boss told the housemates to talk to themselves and convince each other to save them. 4 Contestants Nominated Jyoti Kumari got five votes and was declared safe. Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sapna Choudhary and Shivani Durga didn't get any vote and were nominated for eviction. Padosis’ Given Special Power But, the housemates were in for a surprise as padosis were given authority to nominate a contestant for the weekend eviction. Jyoti Kumari Nominated The padosis nominated Jyoti Kumari. They also entered the house, and were asked to maintain their characters to save themselves from elimination. Priyank Might Re-enter BB 11 House Soon As we revealed earlier, Priyank Sharma, who got into a physical fight with Akash Dadlani, is still in a hotel close to the Bigg Boss set in Lonavala. He might re-enter the house soon. Are Bandgi-Puneesh First Love Birds Of BB 11? What's Bigg Boss without a love story? We have seen many couples on the show. This season's first couple is Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra as they were seen comfortable with each other in the house. Puneesh Kisses Bandgi Puneesh and Bandgi were seen talking to each other late in the night. Before going to bed, Puneesh kissed Bandgi's hand. Is this their strategy to be in limelight or is love brewing between them? - Only time will answer this!

