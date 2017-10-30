 »   »   » BB 11: Jyoti Eliminated; Salman Warns Priyank; 7 Contestants Nominated; Luv Is The New Captain!

During Bigg Boss 11's Weekend Ka Vaar, Benafsha Soonalwala, Luv Tyagi and Jyoti Kumari were in danger zone. Salman Khan announced Jyoti Kumari was leaving the show, as she received less number of votes.

Vikas Gupta was in tears as he bid goodbye to Jyoti. On the other hand Salman warned Priyank for bringing her past scandals. He also warned other contestants that he will throw them out if they make any personal comment.