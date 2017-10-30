 »   »   » BB 11: Jyoti Eliminated; Salman Warns Priyank; 7 Contestants Nominated; Luv Is The New Captain!

During Bigg Boss 11's Weekend Ka Vaar, Benafsha Soonalwala, Luv Tyagi and Jyoti Kumari were in danger zone. Salman Khan announced Jyoti Kumari was leaving the show, as she received less number of votes.
Vikas Gupta was in tears as he bid goodbye to Jyoti. On the other hand Salman warned Priyank for bringing her past scandals. He also warned other contestants that he will throw them out if they make any personal comment.
Captaincy Task
Meanwhile, the captaincy task was also announced by Salman. Bigg Boss asked the two contenders Luv and Bandgi (Jyoti, who was also one of the contenders of captaincy had to leave as she was evicted), to stay attached to a hula hoop.
Luv Wins Captaincy Task
One who stays longer will become the next captain of the house. Luv and Bandgi even tell that they won't mind peeing in their pants. Hina Khan was sanchalak. As we revealed earlier, Luv Tyagi becomes the new captain of the house.
Nominations
Also, Bigg Boss called the contestants in pairs to the confession room and asked them to decide amicably and nominate one of the two members.
Pairs Made By Bigg Boss For Nominations are
Hina-Puneesh, Sabyasachi-Mehajabi, Akash-Shilpa, Vikas-Sapna, Bandgi-Benafsha, Hiten-Priyank and Arshi-Dhinchak were asked to nominate one of the two members.
Nominated for eviction
According to the latest update, Hina, Sabyasachi, Akash, Vikas, Bandgi, Hiten and Dhinchak are nominated for eviction this week.
Akash Provokes Priyank
It has to be recalled that Priyank was in tears after Salman reprimanded him. Akash mocks Priyank and starts shouting and singing like crazy.
Priyank & Luv
Surprisingly, Priyank, who was cleaning bedroom also comes out shouting and teasing Akash. Benafsha and Luv too, join Priyank
Story first published: Monday, October 30, 2017, 19:38 [IST]
