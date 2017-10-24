 »   »   » BB 11: KUCH BHI! Mehajabi Siddiqui Gets Possessed;Luxury Budget Task Introduced; Hina & Bandgi Clash

Too many things are happening inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. If unnecessary fights, Akash Dadlani's weird behaviour and Bandgi-Puneesh's love just for the camera were not enough, Mehajabi Siddiqui's freakish behaviour scares the contestants and adds to the happenings!

Yes, according to the latest promo shared by Colors, Mehajabi Siddiqui gets possessed and that freaks out Akash and Arshi!