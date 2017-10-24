 »   »   » BB 11: KUCH BHI! Mehajabi Siddiqui Gets Possessed;Luxury Budget Task Introduced; Hina & Bandgi Clash

Too many things are happening inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. If unnecessary fights, Akash Dadlani's weird behaviour and Bandgi-Puneesh's love just for the camera were not enough, Mehajabi Siddiqui's freakish behaviour scares the contestants and adds to the happenings!
Yes, according to the latest promo shared by Colors, Mehajabi Siddiqui gets possessed and that freaks out Akash and Arshi!
Mehajabi Gets Possessed
In the promo, Mehajabi is seen staring, while Akash Dadlani holds Arshi Khan. Also, Hina was seen reading a prayer to ward off the evil.
Is Mehajabi Acting?
Well, it is known that Mehajabi is out of focus in the Bigg Boss 11 house and possibly to gain attention she might be acting. But acting like being possessed (to gain attention) is something we did not expect!
Bigg Boss Is A Haunted House!
But as it is said, anything can happen in the Bigg Boss house. It also has to be recalled that there were rumours that the Bigg Boss house is a haunted place and many contestants have felt it! So is Mehajabi acting or is she really being possessed?
7 Contestants Nominated For Eviction
Monday's episode saw seven contestants-Jyoti Kumari, Sapna Choudhary, Akash Dadlani, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Benafsha Soonawalla-nominated for this week's eviction.
Luxury Budget Task
Today, Bigg Boss will introduce a luxury budget task, Khul Ja Sim Sim, where the Bigg Boss house will turn into a jungle and a cave.
Team Red & Blue
The housemates are divided into two teams-team red (Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Benafsha Soonawalla, Mehajabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy) and team blue (Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra Sapna Choudhary and Jyoti Kumari).
Luv Tyagi Is The Sanchalak
The sanchalak of the game is Luv Tyagi. One team will have to stay in the garden area while the other team will have the right to use all the amenities inside the house. The team staying inside the house will have to irritate the opposite team so much that they leave the jungle area.
Contestants Have To Cook In The Garden Area
The contestants have to prepare food in the garden area with minimum equipment and nothing from the kitchen can be used.
Hina & Shilpa Targeted
Apparently, the blue team will target Hina and Shilpa. Akash makes things difficult for Hina. On the other hand, Hina will try to fight and ensure that her team uses all the available materials to stop the opposite team's game.