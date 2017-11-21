 »   »   » BB 11: Priyank Sharma Does It AGAIN! Priyank Makes CHEAP Comments On Arshi; Fans Support Arshi!

Bigg Boss 11 is grabbing headlines for one or the other reason, thanks to the contestants who are leaving no stones unturned to create controversies or fights inside the house. This time, the most controversial 'kid' of the house, Priyank Sharma, is grabbing eyeballs for making cheap comment on Arshi Khan!

It has to be recalled that Priyank was sent out of the house as he interfered in Vikas and Akash's fight and got physical with Akash! He was also warned umpteen times by Salman Khan and was asked not to get physical during the fights, dig into other contestants' past or make demeaning comments on women! But looks like he hasn't learnt the lesson!

Hina Calls Arshi, ‘Bhabhi’! In the upcoming luxury budget task, BB Courtroom, Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan will be seen targeting Arshi. Hina will be seen accusing Arshi for flirting with everyone in the house! Hina says, "Arshi bhabhi dore daalti hai har kisi pe..." Priyank Accuses Arshi! Priyank also joins Hina and accuse Arshi of doing exercises in the gym in a ‘provocative manner'. He even repeats Arshi's joke that she cracked on tearing the clothes. Arshi Lashes Out At Hina & Priyank Infuriated with Priyank and Hina's accusation, Arshi lashes out at them. Arshi says, "Arshi Khan apne kapde fadegi, tumhare baap ne nahi khareed ke diye hai (Arshi Khan will tear her clothes, nobody's father bought them for her)." Vikas Tries To Stop Arshi After the fight, Priyank will be seen shamelessly laughing, while Vikas Gupta tries to stop Arshi! Recently, we saw fans lashing out at Shilpa and Arshi for making the ‘tan' comment. Now Priyank and Hina are seen judging a woman's character! Priyank Fans Vs Arshi Fans A few fans supported Priyank Sharma, but many of them supported Arshi Khan and wanted him out of the house! A few fans also hated Priyank dancing to the tunes of Hina Khan! Read Tweets Which Supported Arshi: Uday Singh Bhati‏ #BiggBoss11 #bb11 #PriyankSharma 's logic. He can ask bandagi to rub his back he can sleep in one blanket with ben he can be shirtless all the time and all of this is not provoking and cheap,vulgar.. But if arshi wears nighty and seduces in a fun way that is cheap.. and vulgar. Meher Mehta‏ "Priyank : arshi just tareeke se exercise karti hai woh provoking hai.. This mentality is exactly what promotes rape culture. Shame on him for having such a sick mentality #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #PriyankSharma." @Country_Stylee "Yess big boss we are with arshi khan... we support her ... dirty priyank #BB11." Tam "Why does everyone slut shame Arshi. She has maintained more dignity than so called sophisticated Ben or Bandagi. I seriously want @BeingSalmanKhan to say something at this. It's getting over now. #BB11." Vishav‏ "#BB11 #BiggBoss11 CONGRATULATIONS !!! To #HinaKhan she has completely destroyed #PriyankSharma now 1. Zubair 2. Ben 3. Priyank (on the way) This woman is the cheapest lady I've ever seen in my life ! The way she's portraying every HM as a Bad person is so disgusting. DAAYAN !!" Jace pro‏ "#PriyankSharma should stop talking about women Respect thing after he accused Abused #Arshikhan and made her cry once again this time to much shit! #bb11 #bigboss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan." Nick‏ "How did #PriyankSharma say disgusting comment for arshi .this is disrespect of lady .priyank lost his mind after #BenafshaSoonawalla out. # Like #Follow #Bigboss #comment #Share #Funn #Tvshow @SagarParmar63 @parmarkrunal01."

