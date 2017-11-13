 »   »   » BB 11: Sabyasachi Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Bandgi & Puneesh; Says Arshi Khan Is Funny!

Bigg Boss 11 : Sabyasachi EXPOSES Bandgi Kalra - Puneesh Sharma's fake romance | FilmiBeat

In yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan surprised the contestants with double eviction. Both Mehajabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy got eliminated as they got the least number of votes.

While Mehajabi was angry and blamed Hina Khan for her eviction, Sabyasachi feels that his Bigg Boss 11 journey was wonderful! Post eviction, Sabyasachi, who is named as Shaggy by his inmates, made a few shocking revelations about the contestants...

Sabya’s Journey He was quoted by India.com as saying, "It's the most wonderful experience anybody can have in the country. It was the best journey I could ever have." Sabyasachi Adds… "I didn't change myself, nobody asked me to change or provoke either. I was playing my game and was nice to everyone because of which, when I was evicted, everybody was crying at the entrance/exit door." Is Puneesh & Bandgi’s Relationship FAKE? "Puneesh Sharma is showing what he wants to show; he is pretending to be in a serious relationship with Bandgi to hog all the limelight and therefore, you all see all that late night romance on the couch and whatsoever." Bandgi Wants To Make Her Parents Proud! "Bandgi, I do not know where her track is going; she has been saying that I want to make my parents proud but she happens to be doing otherwise and I am not sure if she is really making her parents proud." Arshi Khan Is Hilarious "Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan are just playing themselves. Arshi is hilarious, she doesn't have to put on something to be funny; that comes automatically. One must know her for 24/7 to know that how funny she is." Akash Is The Mad Hat! "She has a lot of plus points from being after Hiten's life to making people laugh with her one-liners, which are hilarious. Akash is the mad hat and is fun to the core." Vikas Gupta Knows The Game "Vikas knows the game by now as he is a TV producer himself. He had told me, I now understood the game and I will play it and would not lose my patience or anger." Shilpa Shinde Is A Total Package Of Fun "Shilpa is a total package of fun, aggression, loud, screaming, jumping, being motherly, cooking all the time and feeding everyone yet not taking the crap." Strong Contestants "If someone is playing the game too well and mentally strong is Vikas and Hina too is the strongest for sure. The weakest was me, apart from me, it's Benafsha and Luv Tyagi." Top 5 Contestants "Five contestants from the seventh week, I feel, it's going to be Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan because they are playing it right at this moment." Who Will Win The Show? "Out of these five who may win the show, I think it is Vikas, Shilpa or Akash. But if I have to name one; it's very difficult but I would say Vikas."

BB 11: Mehajabi Wants To Go Back To Take Revenge On Hina Khan; Feels Shilpa Shinde Is Smart Player!