 »   »   » BB 11: Salman Calls Akash, A Fool; Warns Bandgi-Puneesh; Sunny Makes Arshi Apply Butter On Hiten!

On Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani get into an argument inside the jail. Puneesh Sharma too, joins them. He adds that Shilpa and Vikas' fights were fake, and supported Akash. But Shilpa adds that she never needed any one and can handle alone.

Salman Khan greets the housemates and makes fun of Akash calling him 'Dadlani khandan ke shaakal' (LOL)! He blasts him for mocking Shilpa and calling their fights were scripted. He adds that he looked like a fool the whole week! Read on to know more...

Salman Praises Shilpa & Lashes Out At Akash Salman praised Shilpa and Arshi, as their silence answered him! It showed their dignity. When Hina also started supporting Akash (saying it was too, quick for Shilpa and Vikas to become friends that they couldn't believe), Salman added that he was happy that Shilpa and Vikas became friends. Akash Looks Like A Fool! Salman looked visibly angry as Akash was seen shouting in front of cameras. He even called Akash looked like a villain. Salman Warns Puneesh & Bandgi Again Salman warned Puneesh and Bandgi by asking Bandgi whether she has counted as to how many cameras are there in the house. Seeing Puneesh's face, we assume he understood, while Bandgi answered Salman saying there were 165 cameras. Puneesh & Bandgi Salman added that all cameras are working for 24 hours, and we all watch it. The cameramen work in three shifts. Interestingly, when Appy Fizz caller of the Week asked the question regarding the task, whether Puneesh is playing the game for Bandgi, Puneesh says he is playing the game for himself and later added for Bandgi as well! Puneesh Is Playing His Game! Salman tells Bandgi that Puneesh is playing a game with Bandgi! She even said ‘yes' for it but later added that she will take Puneesh's class later! Well, we thought Bandgi understood that Puneesh is playing with her, but looks like the girl either didn't understand or she too is playing the game! Salman Welcomes Sunny Leone & Arbaaz Khan Salman welcomes Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan on stage. Sunny had entered the house and played an interesting game with the housemates. Shilpa Pours Chilli Sauce On Sapna Sunny then introduces her special task and asks Shilpa as to who is the most boring contestant in the house. Shilpa gives reason and calls Sapna. Sapna drinks drink chilli sauce. Shilpa was also seen pouring the sauce on her. Vikas Pours Chocolate Sauce On Hina Vikas is asked as to who needs to be more sweet in the house. He calls Hina and pours chocolate sauce on her. Hina also eats it! Arshi Applies Butter On Hiten Arshi is asked as to who butters a lot in the house. She calls Hiten and applies butter on his body, by singing a sensuous song. Everyone burst out laughing. Akash Acts like A Monkey! Hiten is asked as to who acts like monkey in the house. Everyone name Akash. He is made to wear a garland of bananas. Hiten even makes Akash eat banana and applies on his face. Akash is seen acting like a monkey! Hina Breaks Egg On Vikas Hina is asked who needs to come out of the shell, and she names Vikas. She makes him eat raw egg and breaks egg on his head as well as applies on his face. Sunny adds that it seemed like Hina did this for vengeance. Sunny & Arbaaz With Salman Salman asks Sunny about the house and she calls it a crazy house, while Arbaaz feels that it is the best season till date. Arbaaz and Sunny promote their film. Arbaaz and Salman also sing a song from film Tera Intezaar and wish their parents, a happy anniversary. Salman Teases Arshi & Hiten Salman is seen teasing Arshi and Hiten as to how they felt about the special task. Also, he teases Vikas for taking chocolate syrup off Hina's face and eating it! When Contestants Go Bald… Raghu and Balraj enter the set and give sweets to Salman and the contestants. They even show the contestants as to how they look if they go bald (edited pictures).

