 »   »   » BB 11: Salman Takes Arshi Khan’s Side Over Hina Khan; Why Aren’t Wild Card Entries Introduced?

In the last episode, we saw Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi getting into a fight. Also, Hina Khan felt there is more to Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala's friendship. Meanwhile, Sabyasachi Satpathy won the captaincy task.
Salman Khan is all set to return with Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This episode will be interesting as Kapil Sharma (Saturday) and Vidya Balan (Sunday) will be there on the Bigg Boss 11 sets to promote their respective films, Firangi and Tumhari Sulu. As we revealed earlier, there will be double eviction.
Why Double Eviction?
Sabyasachi and Mehajabi Siddiqui will be eliminated this weekend. A source was quoted by IE as saying, "With just about two months remaining, the makers want to fasten up things and make the show more entertaining."
Why No Wild Card Entries On The Show Yet?
The source added, "There are too many people in the house at the moment and so a double eviction was planned. This is also the reason why we haven't introduced a wild card till now."
Kapil Introduces A Funny Task
Kapil will be seen interacting with the housemates and introduces a funny task. He gives a chance to kick the effigy of another housemate! While Akash kicks Priyank's dummy, Arshi will be seen kicking Hina's dummy.
Salman Takes Arshi Khan’s Side Over Hina Khan!
Salman asks the housemates as to who is provoking the fights and pat comes a reply from Arshi Khan saying Hina Khan! This times Salman agrees with Arshi's views.
Story first published: Saturday, November 11, 2017, 15:15 [IST]
