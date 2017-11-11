 »   »   » BB 11: Salman Takes Arshi Khan’s Side Over Hina Khan; Why Aren’t Wild Card Entries Introduced?

In the last episode, we saw Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi getting into a fight. Also, Hina Khan felt there is more to Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala's friendship. Meanwhile, Sabyasachi Satpathy won the captaincy task.

Salman Khan is all set to return with Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This episode will be interesting as Kapil Sharma (Saturday) and Vidya Balan (Sunday) will be there on the Bigg Boss 11 sets to promote their respective films, Firangi and Tumhari Sulu. As we revealed earlier, there will be double eviction.