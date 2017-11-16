 »   »   » BB 11: SHOCKING! Bandgi THROWN OUT Of Her House; Father Hospitalised Due To High Blood Pressure!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not only grabbing limelight inside the house, but are also hitting headlines for matters outside the house as well. Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's romance has become the hot topic of discussion these days.

The host of the show, Salman Khan had even warned them to be careful as their families are watching them, but looks like they are in their own world. The fans are lashing out at the couple on social media for crossing limits on the show. Looks like the couple is unaware of the consequence that they would face outside the Bigg Boss house!

Bandgi Kalra THROWN OUT Of Her Mumbai House Bandgi and Puneesh's intimacy has become bad news for the former, as her landlord has decided to throw her out of the (Mumbai) house as soon as she is out of the Bigg Boss house. Bandgi’s Close Friend Reveals… According to Tellychakkar report, Bandgi's close friend had revealed to media that Bandgi has been thrown out of her Mumbai house! Bandgi’s Landlord Want Her To Pack Her Bags! A source was quoted as saying, "Her landlord does not want her to stay in his house and has informed her close friend that she should pack her bags and hunt for another house as soon as she's back from Bigg Boss 11." Bandgi’s Landlord Do Not Have Any Personal Issues With Her! The source further added, "The landlord has no personal issues with her. It is because the society, in which she lives, is a very reputed one, and they don't wish that she should continue to reside in their society anymore..." Bandgi Thrown Out Because Of Her Intimacy With Puneesh! "... especially because of her presence likely to have a bad influence on the children of that area. Hence, he is ready to throw her out as soon as she's out of the Bigg Boss 11 house." Bandgi Hails From A Small Town A source close to Bandagi's family revealed, "Bandgi hails from a small town of Punjab called Jalalabad." Bandgi’s Relatives Are Unhappy "Belonging to a well-to-do family, her relatives are immensely unhappy with what she has been doing inside the Bigg Boss 11 house." Bandgi’s Father Rushed To Hospital "Owing to such rumours and gossip against her reputation, Bandgi's father was recently rushed to the hospital because of high blood pressure issues." Bandgi-Puneesh It has to be recalled that Bandgi and Puneesh locked themselves in the bathroom. After which, Bandgi had told Puneesh that her family will not accept her. Puneesh had said that he will accept her, for which Bandgi told him, "Bakwas nahi karo tum." Bandgi Had Rejected C*nd*m Ad Offer! We had recently revealed that Bandgi was offered c*nd*m advertisement a year and a half before but she refused it saying that she did not want to do anything that would upset or offend her parents.

