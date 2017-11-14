 »   »   » BB 11: SHOCKING! Sabyasachi REVEALS How Ben & Akash’s Fight Happened; Says Hina Is A Bad Person!

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting the headlines since the beginning, thanks to the controversial contestants. Recently, there was double eviction. Sabyasachi Satpathy and Mehajabi Siddiqui got eliminated from the house. Both of them are grabbing eyeballs for their shocking statements.

Recently, Sabyasachi made a few shocking revelations about the housemates. Yet again, Sabya has made a few statements about the important member of the house, Hina Khan, and that will leave you shocked! Read on...

How Ben & Akash’s Fight Happened? Sabyasachi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel it was a silly decision to bring up a four week old issue and fight over it. Even Salman Khan told everyone the same thing." Ben & Akash’s Fight Was Pre-planned? "If she had felt bad or was offended by Akash's words she should have immediately objected. Benafsha Soonawalla is a very lazy person. It was a very well planned fight I feel." Ben Got Ready For The Fight! "She took two an hour long shower, wore her best outfit, applied bright red lipstick and make-up. She made sure she looks good on camera before picking up a fight with Akash." Hina & Priyank Made A Mountain Out Of A Molehill! "It was not required, but with the help of Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma she made a mountain out of a molehill. The fight was a waste of time. Benafsha was continuously being told that she is not seen on the show and may be that is the reason she decided to be in the limelight." Hina Is A Bad Person! "Hina, I feel needs to first start thinking positive about people. She only concentrates on the outer beauty, but I want to ask her what about the person's inner beauty? She is a bad person by heart." Priyank Has Returned With An Agenda! "Priyank, on the other hand, has come in the house with an agenda to use the secrets of other contestants as their weakness. They have formed a group along with Luv Tyagi and Benafsha." Ben & Luv Should Be Eliminated! "It's high time Benafsha and Luv Tyagi get eliminated from the show. They don't deserve to be inside the house." Bandgi & Puneesh Earlier, Sabyasachi said he was clueless what Bandgi was doing and said Puneesh was using her to hog the limelight. But now, Sabya has taken a U-turn as he feels Bandgi and Puneesh are in love! Bandgi & Puneesh Are In Love! "I know people do weird things when they are in love but I had a conversation with them. I've told them to have control over their feelings and emotions as they are watched 24/7 by cameras. I think they have started liking each other genuinely."

Although we agree with Shaggy in other statements, we are a bit confused with Bandgi and Puneesh's love track! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...

