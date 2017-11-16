 »   »   » BB 11: Vikas & Hina Lash Out At Priyank For Sleeping With Ben, Who Says 'It’s Not A Big Deal'!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala grabbed eyeballs when they slept on the same bed! The duo has been claiming that they are just friends. But the way Benafsha is getting closer to Priyank aims at something more than friends!

Puneesh, who saw them sleeping together, first showed it to Bandgi. He then woke up Hiten and showed how Ben and Priyank are sharing a bed! Read on to know what happened next...

Housemates Gossip About Ben & Priyank Sharing A Bed In one of the BTS videos on Voot, Hiten is seen telling Luv as to how Puneesh woke him up to show Ben and Priyank sharing a bed. Bandgi was quick enough to tell that people were pointing fingers at Puneesh and her. Vikas Wants To Slap Priyank! When Vikas enters the bathroom area, Hiten informs him about the same. Vikas gets irked and tells them that if someone had told this to him at night, he would have slapped Priyank. Vikas Lashes Out At Priyank Vikas tells Priyank as to how the housemates are gossiping that he (Priyank) and Ben made out at night. Priyank is shocked and reveals that they didn't do anything wrong. Vikas-Priyank Vikas tries to make Priyank understand by telling that Ben is neither his girlfriend nor does he loves her, then why did he sleep with her on the same bed? Priyank He adds as to how will her boyfriend and his girlfriend react (Varun and Divya, who are outside the BB house)? Hugging is different and sleeping the whole night on same bed is different. They are on national TV. Well, Vikas is absolutely right! Ben Irritated Priyank tells Benafsha as to how Vikas told him that housemates are gossiping about them. Even Vikas tries to give gyaan to Benafsha, and asks her she should have gone to Hina instead of Priyank. But, Ben gets irritated. It’s Not A Big Deal For Ben! Vikas is annoyed and tells that he would have slapped her and told her to sleep separately! Although Priyank understood what Vikas meant, Benafsha says, "It's not a big deal!" Hina Lashes Out At Ben Hina too, lashes out at Ben and Priyank and tells them that what they did was wrong! But, Benafsha tries to explain that it was a tough day for her yesterday (during nomination task) and she needed a friend, which was Priyank!

