 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Whom Will Salman Khan Throw Out Of House:Vikas Gupta Or Shilpa Shinde?

The most awaited episode of Bigg Boss 11, Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is here. Many things happened this week. We are sure that Salman will question both Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta
It has to be recalled that right from the beginning Shilpa Shinde has been torturing Vikas Gupta. Initially, the fans liked their fights. But this week, it got on their nerves, as they thought Shilpa is being inhuman.
Vikas Tries To Escape From BB 11 House
Because of Shilpa Shinde's torture, Vikas Gupta tried to escape from the house twice, this week. Bigg Boss had even warned Vikas Gupta from doing such thing.
Vikas Ready To Pay Penalty!
But, Shilpa didn't stop her taunts and Vikas was frustrated. He had even asked Bigg Boss to let him go and he is ready to pay Rs 2 Crores as penalty for breaching the contract.
Bigg Boss Warns Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde was asked by Bigg Boss not to make any personal attack, and was asked to apologise to Vikas. She did apologise to Vikas, but in a sarcastic way.
Shilpa Continues To Irritate Vikas
In a recent promo, Shilpa is seen irritating Vikas while he was having food. Vikas gets annoyed and throws food. Shilpa is seen telling that Vikas will leave the house tomorrow (that is during weekend).
Will Vikas Be Out Of The House?
Shilpa feels that since Vikas broke the rule and tried to run out of the house thrice (moreover he is ready to pay penalty), he will be asked to leave by Salman.
Shilpa Too, Broke Bigg Boss Rule!
But, what she doesn't know is, she too, broke the rule by making personal attacks on Vikas repeatedly, even after Bigg Boss warned her.
Shilpa To Be Sent To Secret Room!
Shilpa Shinde will not evicted for sure. Apparently, she will be sent to secret room and housemates feel that she has been evicted.