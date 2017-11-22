 »   »   » BB 11: Shilpa’s Brother Feels Hina Khan Is Most Unfair; Bhabhi Ji… Actress Shubhangi Supports Vikas!

Shilpa Shinde has been one of the consistent players in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The actress is considered one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house and we are sure that she will reach the finale!

The fans are not only supporting Shilpa fans for being herself in the house, she is also being praised by other actors for playing extremely well. Recently, her brother came in support of her. Read on to know what Shilpa's brother has to say, and also check out what Shubhangi Atre has to say about Shilpa's performance on the reality show...

Shilpa’s Brother, Ashutosh Shinde In an interview to TOI, Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh Shinde talked about her stint in the Bigg Boss house. He was quoted as saying, "Shilpa has been successful in portraying herself. She hasn't done anything for the sake of footage." Fight With Vikas Was Apparent! "In the early stage of the game, her anger towards Vikas was apparent and it had a strong past. She hasn't yet picked up a fight with anyone just for footage. She is concerned about everyone." Ashutosh Says… "Despite having differences with Vikas and Hina, if somebody says bad about them for no reason, she gets into a defensive mode for the two. She isn't playing the game, she is just living in the house." Ashutosh Praises Shilpa "I have never seen such a generous person till date in my life. She goes out of her way to help needy one. I am sure her shooting unit members will definitely vouch for this." Most Unfair Contestant "Most unfair is Hina, as she does not try to dig deep into the matter and becomes very judgemental in all situations that come up." Shilpa, Hina & Vikas Should Save The House! "I used to really appreciate her beauty while she was on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I want to tell her to be little easy and ensure the house does not get divided because of her. Currently, if anyone can save the house from getting divided, they are only Shilpa, Vikas and Hina." Ashutosh See Her Spending Entire Tenure In The House! "Shilpa has set the benchmark high for others also and from the current position, I see her spending the entire tenure in the house. As I said she isn't playing the game, she is living in the house." Shilpa’s Fearless Attitude "Her fearless attitude is the strongest while her weakest point is that gets carried away emotionally and everyone can take her for a ride easily." Shilpa On Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai It has to be recalled that Shilpa was replaced by Shubhangi Atre on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Now, Shubhangi too, has come out in the open to support Shilpa! Shubhangi Wishes Luck To Shilpa Talking to the leading daily, Shubhangi adds that Shilpa is playing well and entertaining the viewers. She has nothing personal against her and has wished her luck. Shubhangi Supports Vikas She was quoted as saying, "I support Vikas as he is a very good friend of mine. He is full of fun and down-to-earth. His stint in the house is real. He is not faking it."

