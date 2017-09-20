 »   »   » Beyhadh: Aarohi Is Not Saanjh & Arjun’s Daughter; Here’s When The Show Will End…

Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh is known for unexpected twists and turns. The makers are leaving no stones unturned, to maintain the hype around the show. We had recently about the show taking a 5-year leap.

The leap was telecast yesterday and post leap, Arjun (Kushal Tandon) is shown as a successful businessman and is extremely busy with his work. He would have also beefed up the security of the house to secure the family from Maya. Read on to know the post leap story....

Arjun’s Business Success Party The family will be seen enjoying Arjun's business success party, while Saanjh is upset seeing the gun. She asks Arjun as to how long the gun will be with them. Saanjh Stops Arjun From Shooting Maya Arjun is worried that Maya would come back. A flashback is shown, where Saanjh stops Arjun from shooting Maya. Maya Vows To Return To Arjun’s Life Maya calls Saanjh as ‘Saanjeshwari devi' as she has saved her life and tells Arjun that she will be back as ‘rakshas' to destroy them. It is then Arjun shows Maya a bullet and tells him that he has written his name on it, while Maya tells him that no bullet can kill her. Aarohi Is Not Saanjh & Arjun’s Daughter Meanwhile, the kid show with Arjun and Saanjh is not their daughter, but Ayaan's daughter (Aarohi). After Simmi's death, Arjun and Saanjh would have taken the responsibility of Aarohi. Maya Is Waiting To Take Revenge On Saanjh! Even after five years, Maya is desperately waiting to take revenge on Saanjh, who took Arjun away from her. Maya will be seen reading Bhagavad Gita in the prison's library. A Doctor Is Impressed With Maya A doctor, who is impressed by Maya's behaviour, tells her that although she can't free her, she can help her by giving a job. She asks Maya in which department she wants to work. Maya Waiting To Enter Arjun’s Life Maya, who has been waiting for that moment and will immediately opt for medical department. She picks a drug and prepares to destroy Arjun's life. Beyhadh To End Soon Beyhadh is a finite show and will soon end. The channel was impressed with the popularity of the show and had extended the show for a few more months. Beyhadh To End In November Looks like the makers have now fixed the show's last date! According to reports, the show will air its last episode on November 6.

Who is Simmi? What's Ayaan's story? How is Maya planning to enter Arjun and Saanjh's lives? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...