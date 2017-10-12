 »   »   » Beyhadh Completes One Year; The Team Celebrates; Jennifer Winget Gets Nostalgic (Watch Videos)

Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh has been in news since the beginning for its unique story. Jennifer Winget's negative role and her costumes were a major highlight of the show. The show was so deeply loved by the viewers that it got an extension on public demand.

Recently, the show completed one year. The team celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. The lead actress, Jennifer Winget got nostalgic and shared video of her one year journey in Beyhadh. Check out pictures and videos. . .

Jennifer Wrote. . . "Time flies when you're having fun and boy, how quickly we've gotten to #OneYear !!! Been a rollercoaster ride, rubbing shoulders with some of the most talented and beautiful (both inside and out) star cast and crew everyday for the last one year." Jennifer’s Beyhadh Journey "From its strong script to look changes, to emotional upswings and downslides #Beyhadh had me at Hello!" Maya Is Benchmark Of Jennifer’s Acting Career Jennifer further added, "My role as #Maya has come to be the benchmark of my acting career making this my best year thus far!" Jennifer Thanks Everyone "So much to be thankful for. 😘 @therealkushaltandon @vajanianeri @rajesh_khattar @piyushsahdev @kavita_ghai @therealsikandersingh." Kushal Tandon Wrote… "In this seeking, wisdom n madness, are one n d same. On the path of love, frien n stranger are one and the same. 1 year of #Beyhadh ❤" Vibha Bhagat Vibha shared a video and wrote, "Congratulations to the "BEYHADH" team for completing a year today...what a show with lots of challenges ..# thank you @vedika@krish@hasti@rohan for yummy chocolate cake.... #hiphiphurray #bbbuuuurrrraaaahhhhh." Aneri Vajani About her journey, Aneri was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "It's been a crazy journey and a roller coaster ride. We have completed a year today and we will shoot be wrapping up our shoot but overall it's been a nice experience." Beyhadh Team Celebrates She also shared another video, in which the team was celebrating the occasion by cutting a cake and thanking everyone for the show's success.

