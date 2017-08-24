 »   »   » Beyhadh SPOILER: Arjun Kidnapped; Saanjh & Ayaan Go In Search Of Him; The Show To Take A Leap Again!

Although Beyhadh did not fetch high TRPs, it impressed the audiences, because of which the show got an extension. Jennifer Winget's never seen before character (negative role) and her looks have been appreciated by the audiences.

The makers of the show know how to keep the audiences engaged to the show. Recently, we saw a leap when Arjun was seen behind the bars. Now the viewers will witness another leap. Read on to know the upcoming twist...

Beyhadh To Take A Leap According to the latest reports, the show will take five years leap. Post leap, Maya will be seen still waiting to take revenge on Saanjh and Arjun, while they are all set to get married. Arjun Wants To Marry Saanjh Currently on the show, Maya is behind the bars. Arjun wants to marry Saanjh. While Saanjh is still in dilemma as she feels Arjun is taking decision to marry her to teach Maya, a lesson. Arjun Gets Kidnapped But, Maya strikes back soon. She tries to escape from the jail. Arjun gets kidnapped. It is unclear as to who kidnapped him, but Saanjh doubts Maya. Maya Taunts Saanjh She questions Maya about Arjun, while Maya will be seen taunting Saanjh that she couldn't handle Arjun. Saanjh warns Maya that she wouldn't leave her if something happens to Arjun! Saanjh Warns Maya Saanjh will be seen telling Maya that like how Maya can cross any limit to get Arjun, in the same way she can become Maya anytime to save Arjun, anytime! Saanjh & Ayaan Go In Search Of Arjun Saanjh and Ayaan try to find out about the vehicle in which Arjun was kidnapped. They reach RTO office, but the people their do not help her. Will Saanjh Find Arjun? Saanjh, who was following the rules till now, will be seen breaking the rules to find out her bestie. She gets to know that the vehicle had a wrong name plate.

Who kidnapped Arjun? Will Saanjh find him? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.