 »   »   » Beyhadh Spoiler: Maya In Arjun’s Clutches; The Show To Go Off Air Soon!

Sony TV's popular show Beyhadh has always been on the news. The show's unique concept, the cast, Jennifer Winget's negative avatar, her revised remuneration as well as her stunning/bold looks, Maya and Arjun's grand marriage - everything related to the show often grab the headlines.
Unfortunately, the show is a finite series and will soon come to an end. Read on to know the upcoming twists on the show, and check out when the actors will be shooting their last episode...
Arjun Traps Maya
In the upcoming episodes, Arjun and Saanjh will be successful in trapping Maya and holding her captive! Arjun ties Maya to a chair and reveals how she has been fooled by him.
Maya Shocked To See Saanjh Alive
In the previous episode, we saw how Maya orders Samay to kill Saanjh. She believes Saanjh is dead, but is shocked to see her alive, as Samay changes side! Maya gets furious and attacks Samay.
Arjun Tries To Kill Maya
Arjun is angry and he tries to hurts Maya. He questions as to why she betrayed him.He almost starts to hit Maya with a wooden block, but Saanjh stops him.
Saanjh Calms Arjun Down
Saanjh convinces Arjun not to kill Maya for he might get arrested again. Arjun says that he doesn't care anymore, but Saanjh manages to calm him down.
What Is The Possible Climax Of Beyhadh?
We assume that Maya might get arrested. This might end the first season of Beyhadh! But Maya is Maya! She might find a way to escape from jail and set out to seek revenge again which we might see in the second season.
Beyhadh To Go Off Air Soon!
Meanwhile, sources say the show might end soon as it is a finite series and the makers of the show do not want to to extend the series anymore.