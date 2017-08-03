 »   »   » Beyhadh Spoiler: Maya In Arjun’s Clutches; The Show To Go Off Air Soon!

Sony TV's popular show Beyhadh has always been on the news. The show's unique concept, the cast, Jennifer Winget's negative avatar, her revised remuneration as well as her stunning/bold looks, Maya and Arjun's grand marriage - everything related to the show often grab the headlines.

Unfortunately, the show is a finite series and will soon come to an end. Read on to know the upcoming twists on the show, and check out when the actors will be shooting their last episode...