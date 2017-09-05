 »   »   » Beyhadh SPOILER: Saanjh & Arjun Enjoy Their Mehendi Ceremony; Maya Escapes From Jail!

Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh, is keeping the audiences engaged with the latest twist. As the viewers know, Maya is in the jail, while Saanjh and Arjun decide to get married.

Saanjh even gives their marriage invitation card to Maya (Jennifer Winget), who fumes. Maya tears the card and tells her that if Arjun can't be hers, then he cannot be anyone else's either. She even tries to hurt Saanjh, but Arjun stops her. Read on to know the upcoming drama...