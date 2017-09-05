 »   »   » Beyhadh SPOILER: Saanjh & Arjun Enjoy Their Mehendi Ceremony; Maya Escapes From Jail!

Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh, is keeping the audiences engaged with the latest twist. As the viewers know, Maya is in the jail, while Saanjh and Arjun decide to get married.
Saanjh even gives their marriage invitation card to Maya (Jennifer Winget), who fumes. Maya tears the card and tells her that if Arjun can't be hers, then he cannot be anyone else's either. She even tries to hurt Saanjh, but Arjun stops her. Read on to know the upcoming drama...
Maya’s Drama…
In jail, Maya shocks the jail mates by performing last rites of her love (Arjun). Does this mean that Maya wants to kill Arjun?
Maya Escapes From Jail!
Meanwhile, Saanjh gets to know that Maya has escaped from the jail and panics. She throws the 'shagun saaman' and tells Arjun that she can't marry him.
Saanjh Panics
Saanjh gets worried as Maya can do anything now and fears that she will ruin her life. The family members and Arjun try to console Saanjh, but in vain.
Arjun Confirms Maya Whereabouts
Arjun calls someone to confirm Maya's whereabouts, but fails to get information about her. We assume Arjun somehow manages to convince Saanjh for the marriage.
Saanjh & Arjun’s Mehendi Ceremony
In the upcoming episodes, the family members will be seen busy as they arrange Saanjh and Arjun's mehendi ceremony. While Saanjh is busy applying mehendi, the family members will be seen dancing.
Arjun & Saanjh Share A Romantic Moment
Arjun comes to Saanjh and tries to search his name in her mehendi. The duo share a romantic moment.