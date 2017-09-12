 »   »   » Beyhadh Spoiler: Saanjh Escapes Maya’s ‘Mayajaal’; Check Out Inside Pics Of Arjun-Saanjh’s Wedding

The makers of Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences glued to the television screen. The latest twists have been keeping the audiences engaged to the show.

As we all know, Maya (Jennifer Winget) is plotting against Saanjh in the jail. She has also made a few friends in the jail, who help her in with her plans. Maya had attempted to kill Saanjh a multiple times, but everytime Saanjh escaped. Here's how Maya would try to kill Saanjh yet again...

Saanjh & Arjun's Sangeet Saanjh, Arjun and their family members are seen enjoying the Sangeet ceremony. But, as we all know Maya has sent her man to kill Saanjh. Maya's Man Stabs Saanjh While dancing, the man sent by Maya (who is dressed as a transgender), stabs Saanjh. Arjun will be shocked to see Saanjh suffering and rushes her to the hospital. Arjun & Saanjh Share Romantic Moment Somehow, Arjun and Saanjh manage to escape Maya's ‘mayajaal' and are all set to tie the knot. Arjun surprises Saanjh as he helps her get ready. The duo share a romantic moment. Arjun & Saanjh's Wedding Just when Maya and Arjun were about to get married, Arjun gets a call, while Saanjh panics. According to the spoiler, Maya has escaped death, and Saanjh feels that Maya will be back to destroy them. She gets up from the mantap and refuses to marry Arjun. Inside Pics Of Arjun-Saanjh’s Wedding Kushal shared this picture and wrote, "2nd marriage ... M as happy as I was in my first shadhi 🤣may be same excitment in third if possible 😅😅#arjun ki dusri shadhi...#beyhadh." Kushal & Aneri Sharing another picture snapped with Saanjh, Kushal wrote, "Arjun ki dusri shadhi .🤣...#beyhadh @vajanianeri." Sumeet & Kushal Sumeet Bharadwaj, who plays Arjun's brother, Ayaan on the show, shared a picture and wrote, "Here v go bhai ki shaadi #dusraladuu😛😘." Arjun, Sumeet & Aneri Sumeet shared another picture snapped with Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani and wrote, "vry1n is ready!! R u guys?" Rakshit Wahi Rakshit Wahi, who plays Saanjh's brother on the show, shared a picture and wrote, "Wedding da season is back!!! it ain't getting better then this!! 😍 #beyhadh @therealkushaltandon @kavita_ghai @summitbhardwaj #rakshitwahi."

Will Arjun and Saanjh get married? Will Maya accept failure? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...