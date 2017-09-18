 »   »   » Beyhadh SPOILER: The Show To Take A 5-Year Leap; Arjun & Saanjh Blessed With A Daughter!

The makers of Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. The show has been keeping the audiences engaged with the latest twists.
As the audiences witnessed, Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh get married, while Jhanvi plots to kill Maya. But, Jhanvi's plan fails! Read on to know more...
Beyhadh To Take A 5-Year Leap
Post Saanjh and Arjun's marriage, the show will take a 5-year leap. According to the latest reports Arjun and Saanjh will be blessed with a daughter!
Is This Jennifer's New Look?
The looks of the cast has been leaked on social media. Arjun looks more serious in his geeky look. It looks like, Jennifer Winget's get-up has been kept as a suspense! (Image Source: Instagram)
Kushal Wrote…
Kushal shared a picture and wrote, "Stay low , go fast ,kill first, die last, one shot , one kill, no Luck, all skill!#beyhadh last and final 5 years leap."
Kushal Tandon
Sharing another picture from his new look, Kushal wrote, "S.W.A.G ...SHE WANTS A GENTLEMAN."
Sumit Bhardwaj
Sumit Bhardwaj, who plays Ayaan on the show, shared the family picture and wrote, "All set for new beginning in beyhadh family..🥃."
Sikander Singh
Sikander shared a picture and wrote, "V ! € W... . #beyhadh #picoftheday #photography #myclick #shotononeplus #oneplus3t #lighting #shootlife." We assume this to be Saanjh and Arjun's house.