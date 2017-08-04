 »   »   » Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Fame Shilpa Shinde Approached For Bigg Boss 11!

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting the headlines regarding the list of probable contestants. We had recently revealed regarding the commoners (popular on social media) who have been approached by the reality show makers.

Now, there are reports that a popular celebrity Shilpa Shinde, popularly known for her role of Angoori on &TV's show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, has been approached by Bigg Boss makers!

Shilpa Shinde and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain makers' controversy is known to all. Apparently, the actress was also approached for The Kapil Sharma Show, but lost it as CINTAA had banned her from working on television!

The actress has not the confirmed the reports of her being approached for Bigg Boss. But according to an entertainment portal's report, sources close to the actress reveal that the actress has been offered Bigg Boss, but she has no plan of taking it up.

Apart from Shilpa, Mohit Malhotra, Nandish Sandhu, Abhishek Malik, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja are a few celebrities who have been approached for the show. Among the (popular) commoner Priyanka Chopra's doppelganger, Navpreet Banga has been approached. Apparently, Navpreet has given a nod and will enter the show as a commoner!

Recently, there Salman Khan shot the promo. A picture of Salman and Mouni along with a few boys, who were seen in Indian cricket jersey were doing the rounds on internet.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...