 »   »   » INSIDE PICTURES: Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Mahi & Others Attend Bharti Singh’s Bangle Ceremony

Bharti Singh started wedding funcions with Bangle ceremony, TV celebs attend | FilmiBeat

Telly industry is all set to witness three big weddings on December 3. - Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa, Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble and Shamin Mannan-Atul Kumar are all set to get married on the same date.

Of all the three, Bharti's wedding has already kick-started with the bangle ceremony. Television actresses, Anita Hassanandani, Mahi Vij, Adaa Khan, Gia Manek and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Monalisa attended the event. Have a look at the pictures...

Bharti Singh’s Bangle Ceremony The bride-to-be, Bharti Singh shared a couple of pictures from the Bangle ceremony. She looked beautiful in a red outfit designed by Neeta Lulla and jewellery by Anmol. (In Picture: Bharti and Adaa Khan posing for the cameras.) Bharti Singh’s Wedding Diaries Sharing this picture, Bharti wrote, "Day 1 of #weddingdiaries❤️ Dressed in @neeta_lulla and jewelry by @anmoljewellers#bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #bridesofinstagram #bridal #bangleceremony💐 #jewel." Bharti Looked Beautiful In the Red Outfit Posting this collage, the comedienne wrote, "Mere haathon mein nau chudiyaan hai.... Nahi nahi... Nau nahi bahut saari chudiyaan hai 😝 About all the last night fun at the first function of my #wedding with all the #girls #aboutlastnight #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #bangleceremony #shaadishenanigans." Monalisa With Bharti Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Monalisa who attended the bangle ceremony, shared a picture snapped with Bharti and wrote, "Countdown begins. Bangle ceremony of @bharti.laughterqueen ! Can't wait for the wedding. #Shenanigans #BhartiKiBaaraat." Adaa Khan With Bharti Singh Adaa Khan too, shared a few pictures on her Insta story. Adaa participated in the ritual as she put the bangles on Bharti's hands. Adaa, Rohit, Gia and Mahi Adaa Khan was seen posing for shutterbugs with her industry friends, Rohit Verma, Gia Manek and Mahi Vij. Anita Hassanandani With Bharti Anita Hassanandani too, shared a few pictures on her Insta story. Anita captioned this picture, "Gorgeousness @bharti.laughterqueen @rittichopra" Mahi Vij With Bharti Mahi Vij was also seen posing with Bharti Singh. Rohit Verma With Bharti Singh Sharing this picture, Rohit wrote, "India's most cutest person wedding ceremony has begun @bharti.laughterqueen u are pride of my country who brings smile and laughter on millions faces may lord Krishna bless u always and u shine like star 🌟 #bhartikibaraat #love #wedding #indian #function #destination #harekrishna #fun #laughter ######## @onboardfilms @ashishsharma02 @bharti.laughterqueen." #BhartiKiBaraat Bharti and Harsh will be tying the knot on December 3 in Goa. The wedding will be a three-day affair. The pool party will be followed by cocktail party and sangeet ceremony.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates...

Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Fans Want To Save Luv Tyagi & Not Bandgi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma, But Why?