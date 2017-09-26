 »   »   » These Pictures Of Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Prove That They Are Made For Each Other!

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Harsh, who is a writer, is a Gujarati, while Bharti is a Punjabi. The couple is all set to tie the knot, this year.
Bharti and Harsh recently got clicked! These pictures show how much the couple is in love with each other. The pictures also show their funny and flirty side of the couple. Check out pictures and don't forget to watch the funny video at the end...
Bharti & Harsh Get Clicked
Bharti clarified that it is not a pre-wedding photoshoot. Bharti and Harsh have got clicked as they wanted to have some good photos before their wedding.
The Pre-wedding Photoshoot Will Happen Later In The Month
Bharti was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The shoot we had yesterday wasn't a pre-wedding shoot. It was just a shoot we thought of doing. Pre-wedding shoot toh abhi baki hai mere dost."
Bharti & Harsh’s Photoshoot
"The shoot was amazing. Me and Haarsh had a lot of fun. This is something we have never done. We had four looks. Each had a different essence to it."
Bharti & Harsh Enjoyed The Photoshoot
"Me and Haarsh enjoyed the photoshoot and with the help of Luv Israni the photos have turned out to be great. But this photoshoot was tougher than our routine shoots."
Bharti’s Wedding Date
Bharti further added that the date and venue of the wedding haven't been decided yet. The wedding will happen either on November 30, December 3 or December 6.
Bharti’s Wedding Venue
Talking about the venue, Bharti said, "The venue will either be in Punjab or Goa. It will be decided once Harsh gets free."
Bharti Is Not On Diet!
There were reports that Bharti is on a diet. But, the actress-comedian clarifies that she is not on a diet and Harsh likes her the way she is.
Harsh Says…
Harsh too, clarified that it was not a pre-wedding photoshoot. He was quoted by DailyBhaskar as saying, "In fact, Bharti has decided to do her pre-wedding photo shoot on a grand scale."