 »   »   » These Pictures Of Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Prove That They Are Made For Each Other!

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Harsh, who is a writer, is a Gujarati, while Bharti is a Punjabi. The couple is all set to tie the knot, this year.

Bharti and Harsh recently got clicked! These pictures show how much the couple is in love with each other. The pictures also show their funny and flirty side of the couple. Check out pictures and don't forget to watch the funny video at the end...