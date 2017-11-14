 »   »   » LOVELY PICS: Bharti Singh & Harsh's ROMANTIC Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Will Melt Your Heart

Telly industry will witness two big fat weddings this December. Apart from Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are also set to tie the knot on December 3.

Bharti and Harsh are super excited for their wedding, which is evident from their social media posts. The wedding preparations are on full swing. The comedienne recently visited Siddhivinayak Temple to take Lord Ganesha's blessings. Bharti and Harsh also shared a few pre-wedding photoshoot pictures that will surely melt your heart! Have a look...

Bharti Singh- Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Pre-Wedding Photoshoot The pre-wedding photoshoot took place at Sula Vineyards in Nashik. The photography was done by Shivangi Kulkarni Photography, and the concept was by Onboard Films. (Image Source: Shivangi Kulkarni photography) Bharti & Harsh's Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Sharing a picture, Bharti wrote, "I make my own fairytale ✨🌟 Outfit by: @ashishandshefaliofficial, Venue: @sula_vineyards for the lovely hospitality, 📸 by: @shivangi.kulkarni, Photoshoot conceptualized by : @onboardfilms." (Image Source: Shivangi Kulkarni photography) Bharti-Harsh’s Romantic Pre-wedding Photoshoot Sharing another picture, Bharti wrote, "I am much more me when I am with you... Outfit by: @ashishandshefaliofficial, Location partners : @sula_vineyards, Photo by: @shivangi.kulkarni. Photoshoot conceptualized by : @onboardfilms. #20daystogo #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh." Harsh-Bharti Harsh too, shared a few pictures from the photoshoot. Posting this picture, Harsh wrote, "I never want to stop making memories with you @bharti.laughterqueen." Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Harsh shared this picture and wrote, "Make it simple but significant... 😎." Lovestruck! Bharti & Harsh Posting this picture, Harsh wrote, "Before I met you I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason." Save The Date! Sharing this picture, Harsh wrote, "You kissed my flaws and made them perfect. You touched my fears and made me brave. You loved my brokenness and made me whole @bharti.laughterqueen #25daystogo #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh 📸 by: @luvisrani, Outfit by: @Vikashrathod Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood." Bharti’s Bridal Shower Recently, Bharti also hosted a bridal shower party for her family and close friends. Mubeen Saudagar shared a picture snapped with them. Bharti-Harsh’s Wedding Card Sharing a few pictures, Bharti wrote, "Our first wedding invitation to the Lord Himself at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple... He has always showered His blessings on us and we hope He continues to do so..." Bharti-Harsh’s Wedding Invitation "After inviting the Lord, @haarshlimbachiyaa30 and me have started sending invites to near and dear ones...Can't wait any longer ❤️ Invitations by @puneet_gupta_invitations, @puneetguptaofficial, #feelingblessed #20daystogo #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #weddingdiaries #weddingjourneybegins."

(Images Source: Instagram)

