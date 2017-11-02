 »   »   » Inside Details Of Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Wedding: Salman & Shahrukh Khan In The Guest List

Telly industry will witness two big weddings in December. Comedienne Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to get hitched on December 3. Even the Naagin actress, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are getting married on the same day!

The preparations for Bharti and Harsh marriage have already begun and the duo is planning to invite Salman and Shahrukh Khan for their wedding! Not just them, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek, with whom Bharti has worked with, are on the guest list! Here's all you should know Bharti-Harsh wedding...

Bharti & Harsh’s Wedding Card The wedding card, Bharti says, is really gorgeous and she can't describe in words. Bharti added, "It goes perfectly with the venue of the wedding. It has the beach feeling to it." Bharti & Harsh’s Wedding Venue Bharti and Harsh's wedding will happen in Goa. It will be a three day affair and the duo will be personally taking care of their guests! Bharti & Harsh’s Wedding Programmes They will be organising two to three functions in Mumbai. On November 21, at Harsh's house, there will be a Mata Ki Chouki and another one will be at Bharti's house on November 29. Bangle ceremony will happen on November 27. Bharti Singh’s Wedding Dress About her wedding dress, Bharti was quoted by TOI as saying, "For the wedding, I am wearing a Fuchsia Pink lehenga which will have a detailed work. My wedding lehenga will have a bride story." Bharti further added that she is yet to finalise her jewellery. For The Cocktail Party "For the Cocktail party I will be wearing a blood red gown designed by Ashish and Shefali and the reception and bangle ceremony outfits will be designed by Neeta Lulla. Harsh will wear Bottle Green suit for the cocktail party. Harsh’s Wedding Trousseau Bharti added, "Harsh will wear a Royal blue Sherwani for the wedding, Black Tuxedo for reception." Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan On Guest List Coming to the most important part, the guest list! Bharti says that guest list is too long. She added, "I will be personally inviting Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora for the wedding." Will Kapil Sharma & Krushna Abhishek Attend? She said, "Krushna will be there. Kapil bhai will be done with the promotions of his film (Firangi) by November 24, so I am hoping he will be able to make it for the wedding." Honeymoon Plans Bharti and Harsh will be heading to Europe for their honeymoon. Bharti says, "We are dying to go to Spain, Barcelona, France, Rome."

Bharti will be taking a mini break post marriage. She will get back to work mid-January.