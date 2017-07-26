 »   »   » Bharti Singh Irritated About Rumours Of Cold War With Kiku Sharda On The Sets Of TKSS!

Looks like nothing is going right for Kapil Sharma and his show! Every now and then there are rumours regarding him or his show. Recently, it was said that all is not well between Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda.

According to the reports, Kiku and Bharti were at loggerheads during Comedy Circus. When the duo had to shoot scenes together, Bharti felt Kiku always turned the tables against her. It was also said that it was Bharti, who ousted Kiku from the show.

Now that Bharti is in The Kapil Sharma Show, it is said that the cold war between them continues! When Bharti and Kiku were asked regarding the rumours about them not getting along on the sets of the show, the duo denied it.

While Kiku was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "There is no truth to this news. We have no clue who spreads such rumours," Bharti found the rumours irritating.

Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh CANCELLED shoot post ARGUMENT | FilmiBeat

Bharti said, "Kiku and I share a good working relationship and I personally share a good bond with his wife too. This news is nothing but irritating!"