Wedding Bells! Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Are Husband & Wife! View Pictures

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are officially husband and wife as the duo tied the knot in a grand wedding affair in Goa amidst close family members and friends. The lovely Bharti was seen in a beautiful pink lehenga and Haarsh sported a powder blue sherwani and a pink turban.

Those present at Bharti and Haarsh's wedding are Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira, Pooja Banerjee, Monalisa with husband Vikrant and many others. View the wedding pictures below...

Wedding Bells

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are officially husband and wife as they tied the knot in Goa.

Friends & Relatives

The wedding was attended by family members, relatives, friends and colleagues.

Goan Wedding

Having a wedding ceremony in Goa is something different and fun altogether.

TV Stars

Several television actors were present at the wedding and wished and blessed the couple for a better future.

Beautiful Couple

Bharti Singh looked beautiful in a pink lehenga and she looked like a dream.

Haarsh Limachiyaa

Haarsh Limachiyaa was seen sporting a powder blue sherwani and a pink turban.

Colleagues

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit were also present at the Goan wedding.

During Mehendi Ceremony

Just a few hours ago, Bharti and Haarsh were seen sporting yellow outfits for the Mehendi ceremony.

Vibrant Couple

Bharti and Haarsh look so vibrant on the best day of their life.

Happy Married Life

We wish Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa a very happy married life.

