 »   »   » Wedding Bells! Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Are Husband & Wife! View Pictures

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are officially husband and wife as the duo tied the knot in a grand wedding affair in Goa amidst close family members and friends. The lovely Bharti was seen in a beautiful pink lehenga and Haarsh sported a powder blue sherwani and a pink turban.

Those present at Bharti and Haarsh's wedding are Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira, Pooja Banerjee, Monalisa with husband Vikrant and many others. View the wedding pictures below...

