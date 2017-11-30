 »   »   » #BhartiKiBaraat: Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Organise Mata Ki Chowki Before Heading To Goa!

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to tie the knot on December 3 in Goa. But, before they head to Goa to kick-start their wedding functions, Bharti and Harsh organised Mata Ki Chowki to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

The function was attended by Gia Manek, Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, and comedian Mubeen Saudagar. Have a look at the pictures...

Bharti Singh Sharing this picture Bharti Singh wrote, "Grateful for all the things God has showered upon me... Thank you so much for all the love and blessings always 🙏🏼 #feelingblessed #weddingdiaries #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #matakichowki." Monalisa Monalisa too, shared a picture snapped with Bharti and wrote, "With The Beautiful Would Be Bride.... 3days to go 🙏🙏 #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshaarsh #matakichowki #aboutlastnight #beautifulbride #loveyoulots." Gia Manek Actress, Gia Manek, who attended Bharti's bangle ceremony, attended Maata Ki Chowki organised by Bharti-Harsh. Asha & Rithvik Television's adorable couple, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani was also present at the event. (Image Source: mapleleavesmedia) Mubeen Saudagar Mubeen Saudagar shared a picture snapped with Asha and Rithvik and wrote, "Masti with Friends @rithvik_d @ashanegi @mubeensaudagar #Alsaba @bharti.laughterqueen #matakichowki @haarshlimbachiyaa30." Bharti Ki Baraat The wedding functions will kick-start from tomorrow (December 1) with a pool party, followed by mehndi and sangeet-cocktail functions. Bharti Ki Shaadi On December 3, haldi ceremony will be held in the morning followed by a sundowner wedding and the reception in the evening. Bharti Harsh Wedding Guests Bharti shared the guest list of her Goa wedding with IE and said, "As of now Krushna Abhishek, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Maniesh Paul, Anita Hassanandani, Monalisa, Puja Banerjee, Siddharth Jadhav have already confirmed." Bharti Added Further… "Kapil (Sharma) bhai has also promised to be there at least for a day since he would be busy with his film Firangi. Maybe not for all three days but I know all my industry friends will definitely be there by my side."

Bigg Boss 11: Why Is Everyone Lashing Out At Hina Khan?