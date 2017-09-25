 »   »   » You Won’t Believe What The Bigg Boss 11 Makers Are Planning This Time…

Bigg Boss 11 will hit the television screens this Sunday (October 1). The makers have been keeping the hype around the show, with the latest promos.

Also, the makers have asked the viewers to guess the contestants by sharing a few pictures on the official website of Bigg Boss! But you will be shocked to read what the makers are planning, this season...

Bigg Boss Makers Are Cautious As we revealed earlier, the makers are cautious this time, and wants to keep the suspense of the show till the show starts. Bigg Boss 11 Contestants List According to Tellychakkar report, "All the names that are out in the media won't be part of the glass-walled house." Bigg Boss 11 Contract A credible insider was quoted by the website as saying, "Even after signing the contract if the name of a celebrity or commoner is leaked in media, the makers won't be taking them as contestants." Niti Taylor Replaced! Even Niti Taylor, who has apparently been finalised for the show, will not be part of Bigg Boss 11! Apparently, the makers have already started looking out for replacements for the names that have been reported by the media! Hina Khan Not On The Show! There were reports that Hina Khan would be part of the show. But now the source reveals, "Such big names are a delight for the makers and the channel." Bigg Boss Makers’ Bold Move "So if their names are out in media they won't be eliminated but if any commoner or any mediocre celebrity's name is leaked in media, they'll be replaced despite signing the contract."

Will this secrecy help the makers? If not Hina Khan, Nandish Sandhu or Niti Taylor... who are the makers planning to rope in for the reality show?

