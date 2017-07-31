 »   »   » Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Mouni Roy & Other TV Stars Shine

The sixth edition of Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on July 29. Apparently, the awards ceremony was hosted by Karan Johar and Sunil Grover.

The awards ceremony was a celebrity galore at Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 as stars from television and film industry graced the event. Here are the pictures of Television actors who graced the event...

Divyanka Tripathi Sharing a few pictures, Divyanka wrote, "From last night... #BigZeeAwards... Dress designer and Stylist: @Parinees...Accessories: @TeoAccessories." Vivek Dahiya Vivek Dahiya accompanied his wife Divyanka to the awards ceremony. The actor shared a picture and wrote, "Classic yet modern! Simple yet experimental! #ParadoxesEverywhere #SuitItUp #BigZeeEntertainmentAwards." Salman Khan Salman Khan looked handsome in a blue suit. Reportedly, he performed at the event. The picture of Bigg Boss ex-contestant Sana Khan sharing an awkward hug (as he held his fist clentched while hugging her) with Salman is doing the rounds in media. Sana Khan Sana shared a picture and wrote, "There is always a wild side to an innocent face ✌🏻 Look for Big zee entertainment awards 💄 Gown by @nikhitatandon ...Earring by @caratlane ...Ring by @dwarkadaschandumaljewellers...Styled by @sayali_vidya." Mouni Roy Mouni Roy was looking no less than princess in a white gown. Mouni shared a few pictures from the event on her social networking account. Sunny Leone Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber walked the red carpet. Sunny glammed up in a golden gown, while Daniel looked dapper in a black suit. Faisal Khan Maharana Pratap actor Faisal Khan shared a picture and wrote, "About Last night at #BigZeeEntertainmentAwards2017 @zeetv." Kunwar Amar Dil Dosti Dance actor Kunwar Amar shared a video and wrote, "A sneak peek from Big Zee Entertainment Awards ✨ Fakkkk! Hyped fo' his performance 🙈❤️"

Regarding the awards, Mr Tarun Katial, CEO BIG FM was quoted as saying, "Over the years, BIG ZEE Entertainment Awards has built a credibility of being an awards show that truly belongs to the people of this country."

He further added, "By continuing with the tradition of staging it as an out-and- out viewer's choice awards, we are increasing the level of engagement prior to the main event this year, by providing a plethora of voting categories for them to access."

The awards ceremony will be aired on Zee TV, on August 13.