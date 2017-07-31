 »   »   » Big Zee Entertainment Awards: Vivek, Surbhi Chandna & Others Perform; Mouni & Ravi Dubey Bag Awards

The sixth edition of Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on July 29. The who's who from the television and Hindi film industries graced the event.

Nach Baliye 8 winner Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone, Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta, Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and Naagin actress Mouni Roy are a few television celebrities, who attended the event. Read on to know who bagged the awards and also check out who performed at the event...

Ravi Dubey Bags BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor TV (Male) Award Ravi Dubey shared the same picture and wrote, "When you put infinite gratitude and joy in a space it continues to contribute to your evolution long after it's gone...#jamairaja it wasn't just another project for me it was my Baby." Ravi Further wrote… "I gave it my all and in return it gave me everything and continues to do so ....thank you for the #bigzeeawards for Most entertaing TV actor Male thank you @zeetv@ashviniyardi @tachisagar @rdevyani." Sargun Mehta Sargun shared a picture praising her husband and wrote, "When you meet someone you know it from their vibe wether they are good or bad. But there are only few people who you meet and say, i want to be a part of this persons journey because i know its going to be epic." Sargun Further Wrote… "...@ravidubey2312 you have the vibe of greatness. You gave your heart to #jamairaja and it soared. You touch things and turn them to gold; you are magical in every way. #proud #bestentertainertv #bestactor#bigzeeentertainmentawards2017." Mouni Roy Bags BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor TV (Female) Award Mouni shared a video, Mouni wrote, "Thank you @ektaravikapoor... Thank you #BigZeeEntertainmentAwards@zeetv .... Love you Baba...Feeling very emotional today!" Vivek Dahiya & Surbhi Chandna Apparently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Vivek Dahiya and Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna performed at the event. Salman Khan Apparently, Salman performed a series of acts at the awards ceremony. Dheeraj & Shraddha Kundali Bhagya actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya set the stage on fire at the awards event. Dheeraj shared a picture snapped with Shraddha and wrote, "Performed last night for Big Zee Entertainment Awards with the beautiful @sarya12 , styled by @anusoru @nidhikurda #bigzeeentertainmentawards2017 😎😍❤️"

The awards ceremony will be aired on Zee TV, on August 13.